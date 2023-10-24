Schools transgender guidance being refined and will come ‘soon’, says Keegan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Schools transgender guidance being refined and will come ‘soon’, says Keegan

By Press Association
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said long-promised transgender guidance for schools is in the process of being refined and will come soon (Danny Lawson/PA)
Transgender guidance for schools is being refined and will come soon, the Education Secretary said, as she acknowledged it has taken longer than expected to be published.

Gillian Keegan said the subject is “quite a contentious area” which has prompted much debate and said the Government wants to make sure it gets the right balance.

Education unions have described delays to the long-awaited guidance as frustrating as they leave schools in a difficult position, while England’s Children’s Commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza said teachers, families and pupils are “crying out for” it so there is “clarity” in the approach across the country.

In March, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pledged that the guidance would be published “for the summer term”, but in July Ms Keegan confirmed it would take “a little bit longer”.

On Tuesday, she used similar language, as she explained “various legal aspects” of the guidance are being looked at.

She told BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme: “We are still working on it. I had hoped to put it out by the summer but it has taken a bit longer.

“It’s a very sensitive area. We have been trying to make sure we get the balance between the rights that people have but also something that’s useful for schools to be able to navigate this.

“We know it’s quite a contentious area, there’s lots of discussions around it, there’s lots of debate around it.

“So I’m working with the equalities minister and the Attorney General to make sure that the legislative structure, even though it’s non-statutory guidance, is something that is helpful as well.

“It will come soon, we’ve been refining it and going through the various legal aspects of it as well.”

Following the latest update, Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union the NAHT, said the “ongoing delays to the publication of the draft guidance are incredibly frustrating and continue to leave schools in a difficult position”.

A report by the centre-right think tank Policy Exchange, published in March, suggested a number of secondary schools are not informing parents as soon as a child questions their gender identity.

It suggested that safeguarding principles are being “routinely disregarded in many secondary schools” when it comes to gender identity.

Ms Keegan has previously stated that the guidance will say children should not change gender ID without schools having a conversation with parents, as she insisted “parental consent is really very important”.