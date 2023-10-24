‘Unstoppable’ shift will see fossil fuel demand peak by 2030 – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Unstoppable’ shift will see fossil fuel demand peak by 2030 – report

By Press Association
The International Energy Agency said the shift away from fossil fuels will need to accelerate for global economies to meet the targets set under the Paris Agreement (PA)
Global demand for fossil fuels will peak by 2030 amid an “unstoppable” shift towards clean energy and rising take-up of more electric cars, according to the International Energy Agency.

In its latest World Economic Outlook, the Paris-based group forecasts that for the first time, oil, natural gas and coal demand will hit its highest point this decade, based on current government policies.

It comes ahead of a predicted surge in clean energy technologies, with nearly 10 times as many electric cars expected to be on the roads worldwide by the end of the decade.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) also said it will be driven by a slowdown in China’s economy, as the world’s largest energy consumer switches towards renewables.

Fatih Birol, executive director at the IEA, said: “The transition to clean energy is happening worldwide and it’s unstoppable.

“It’s not a question of ‘if’, it’s just a matter of ‘how soon’ – and the sooner the better for all of us.”

The agency sees the renewables share of global electricity mix nearing 50% by 2030, up from 30% currently, while solar power is set to generate more electricity than the entire United States does now.

But the IEA warns that the shift away from fossil fuels will need to accelerate for global economies to meet the targets set under the Paris Agreement, limiting the rise in average global temperatures to 1.5C.

It estimates that the world is on track for an average temperature increase of 2.4C this century, based on today’s policies.

“This risks not only worsening climate impacts after a year of record-breaking heat, but also undermining the security of the energy system, which was built for a cooler world with less extreme weather events,” the IEA cautioned.

It said the focus needs to be on ramping up investment in renewable energy and reducing spending on fossil fuels.

“The end of the growth era for fossil fuels does not mean an end to fossil fuel investment, but it undercuts the rationale for any increase in spending,” it said.

Mr Birol added: “Governments, companies and investors need to get behind clean energy transitions rather than hindering them.

“Taking into account the ongoing strains and volatility in traditional energy markets today, claims that oil and gas represent safe or secure choices for the world’s energy and climate future look weaker than ever.”