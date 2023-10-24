Child abuse redress scheme pays out £32.5m in first 18 months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Child abuse redress scheme pays out £32.5m in first 18 months

By Press Association
Survivors of historic abuse can apply for compensation through the redress scheme (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Survivors of historic abuse can apply for compensation through the redress scheme (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Payments totalling more than £32.5m were made to survivors of historic child abuse in Scotland during the first 18 months of the new redress scheme.

Newly released figures for Redress Scotland show 632 payments were made between December 2021 and June 2023.

The scheme was launched by former deputy first minister John Swinney, who said all applicants would be treated with “dignity, respect and compassion”.

Survivors of child abuse which took place before 2004 in a care setting are able to apply for compensation of between £10,000 and £100,000 through the official Scottish Government scheme.

In some circumstances, relatives of those who experienced abuse can apply for payments of £10,000.

The scheme was backed by £115 million of public money.

A report released on Tuesday said the Scottish Government had received 2,343 applications from survivors and 146 from next of kin.

Of these, a total of 874 applications were passed on to Redress Scotland.

The report said: “Applications not yet sent to Redress Scotland include those awaiting further information from the applicant and those requiring further verification.

“In some cases, individuals have not yet given Scottish Government permission to send their application to Redress Scotland.”

As of June 6 there were 632 payments issued totalling £32,544,410.

The majority of applications were for individually assessed payments, where an individual can receive up to £100,000.