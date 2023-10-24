Israel must be urged to ‘follow the laws of war’, ministers told

Ministers must ensure the Israel military “follow the laws of war” and protect civilians, Labour has suggested.

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy urged the Government to ensure Israel does not block aid for Palestinian civilians, nor food, water and medicine, as the middle eastern nation’s conflict with Hamas continues.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said that “professionalism and restraint by the Israel Defence Forces is an important part” of preventing the conflict from escalating.

Calls for more oversight of Israel’s actions come after an 85-year-old hostage, Yocheved Lifshitz, was released by Hamas, and described being beaten with sticks and being held in a “spider web” of tunnels under Gaza.

As Mr Cleverly answered questions on the conflict in the Commons, Mr Lammy said: “The situation in Gaza is heartbreaking and deeply troubling.

“Does the Foreign Secretary agree that Israel must follow the laws of war by taking every possible step to protect civilians?

“Ensuring aid is rapid, safe and unhindered; blocks to water, food, medicines, fuel lifted immediately; Palestinians forced to flee and not permanently displaced; and that upholding these laws is not just a legal and moral obligation, but necessary to prevent Israel’s campaign from undermining long-term prospects for peace and stability?”

Mr Cleverly replied that the “preservation of civilian life remains a priority”, adding: “We discuss this regularly and at every level within the Israeli government, and of course we reflect on the point that Israel itself as well as the countries in the near neighbourhood are trying to prevent this becoming a regional conflict.

“As I say, professionalism and restraint by the Israel Defence Forces is an important part of preventing this becoming a regional conflict.”

SNP foreign affairs spokesman Brendan O’Hara asked: “Has the Secretary of State seen any evidence, been made aware of any evidence, or have reasonable grounds to believe that Israel has breached international humanitarian law in its response to the Hamas atrocities on October 7?”

In my first outing at FCDO questions as ⁦@theSNP⁩ Foreign Affairs spokesperson I explained to Secretary of State that International Humanitarian Law was unambiguous on the “collective punishment” of civilians, yet UK government behaving as if it doesn’t apply to Gaza. pic.twitter.com/894n1OjXgU — Brendan O'Hara MP (@BrendanOHaraMP) October 24, 2023

The Foreign Secretary said it was not his role “to make an assessment on the interpretation of events which are unfolding as we speak”.

He added: “There will of course be assessments of the nature of international humanitarian law. We are trying to make sure that in all of its actions, in its legitimate self defence, Israel does abide by international law.”

Mr O’Hara said: “If it is not his responsibility to make that assessment I wonder then whose it is, because he knows that international humanitarian law is unambiguous in saying that a collective punishment against a civilian population is illegal.”

Labour backbencher Imran Hussain meanwhile became animated as he said that “innocent blood continues to be spilt on the streets of Gaza”, asking: “I have a very simple question for the Foreign Secretary, just what will it take, how many thousands of innocent Palestinians must be slaughtered, before this Government condemns this brutality and bloodshed?”

Mr Cleverly replied: “I respect his passion about the preservation of life, I can assure him that I share his passion, but we must be thoughtful and we must remember why this is happening, the single largest murder of Jews since the Holocaust initiated by Hamas, who then put Palestinians intentionally in harm’s way as part of their operations, must not be forgotten about.”

The Labour MP for Bradford East could be heard to shout “children are dying” as Mr Cleverly answered.