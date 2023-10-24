Investigation into human rights watchdog chair over behaviour claims closed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Investigation into human rights watchdog chair over behaviour claims closed

By Press Association
Equality and Human Rights Commission chair Baroness Kishwer Falkner was being investigated over allegations about her behaviour (Ian Nicholson/PA)
An investigation into the chair of the human rights watchdog over claims about her conduct at work has closed.

In May, Channel 4 News revealed Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) chair Baroness Kishwer Falkner was being investigated after allegations about her behaviour were made by a member of staff.

This was an internal investigation.

Claims about alleged bullying and harassment, a toxic workplace culture and internal concerns about its independence and impartiality were also made, the broadcaster reported.

Cabinet Meeting
Women and equalities minister Kemi Badenoch (Victoria Jones/PA)

The revelations proved controversial, with supporters saying she was being targeted by pro-trans rights activists inside the commission.

In July, Minister for Women and Equalities, Kemi Badenoch, commissioned an independent legal expert to review the handling of complaints against Baroness Falkner.

As a result of the review’s conclusion, the EHRC announced on Tuesday that the internal investigation into Baroness Falkner has closed.

“In the light of the conclusions and guidance shared with the Interim Deputy Chair and Board as a result of the review, the Interim Deputy Chair, supported by the Board, has decided that the investigation into the Chairwoman should now close,” the EHRC said.

“The Board will work through any outstanding issues with all parties in confidence.

“The Board will also be conducting a full review of the process failures which occurred as well as a review of its own rules and governance to implement any necessary changes.”

An EHRC spokesperson declined to comment on any findings of the internal investigation into the chairwoman.

Baroness Falkner said: “I am grateful to see an end to this investigation into unsubstantiated claims against me.

“I am also particularly grateful for the support and encouragement I have received, since the investigation into allegations against me was first disclosed. I have relished public service all my life and continue to do so with vigour and determination.

“The EHRC – our Board, committees, executive team and staff – are united in our focus on protecting and promoting equality and everyone’s human rights.

“Now that these matters are reaching a conclusion, I hope we will be given the time and space needed to reset and renew our efforts to deliver for the British people.”

She added that the commission will “learn lessons” from the events and “commit” to making “all necessary improvements”, as she insisted she remains “completely focused”.

A source close to Kemi Badenoch said: “Kishwer Falkner has been a courageous Chair of the EHRC who has dealt deftly with many contentious issues. Kemi has always been clear that good public servants should not be hounded out of office and she is pleased this process has now concluded.”