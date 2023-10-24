Ofsted’s claim that nearly 90% of England state schools are good ‘is nonsense’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Ofsted’s claim that nearly 90% of England state schools are good ‘is nonsense’

By Press Association
Sir Michael Wilshaw said he no longer supports one-word judgments from Ofsted inspections (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Sir Michael Wilshaw said he no longer supports one-word judgments from Ofsted inspections (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Ofsted’s claim that nearly 90% of state schools in England are good is “complete nonsense”, a former chief inspector of schools has said.

An Ofsted report stated that 88% of state-funded schools were judged to be good or outstanding at their most recent inspection as of December last year.

Sir Michael Wilshaw, who was head of Ofsted between 2012 and 2016, told MPs on the Education Select Committee on Tuesday that the judgments give “false comfort” to parents and head teachers.

He told MPs that the schools inspectorate’s one-word judgment “needs to go”.

“I think the days of the one-word judgment are coming to an end,” he said.

“I mean, I was a big supporter of it, but I’m not anymore.”

Sir Michael continued: “Ofsted says that nearly 90% of schools are good, that’s nonsense. That’s complete nonsense.

“Having seen some of the schools judged good over the last few years… I would not say (they) were good.”

He went on: “When I’ve been in some of these schools and then looked at the report I felt like going to Specsavers and getting another pair of glasses because they were not good.

“And it’s given false comfort to parents that say, ‘Oh this must be a good school so let’s not look into this any further, let’s not challenge the school’.

“The same with head teachers – once they’ve got a good judgment they can relax and not address weaknesses that there are in that school.

“So I think that that one-word judgment needs to go.”

There have been widespread calls for Ofsted to revamp its school ratings system following the death of Ruth Perry.

Ms Perry was headteacher of Caversham Primary School before she died in January this year following a report which downgraded her school from the highest rating – outstanding – to the lowest over safeguarding concerns.

The school, in Reading, Berkshire, was reinspected on June 21 and 22 and the fresh report, which does not mention Ms Perry, rates it good in all categories.

In June, Ofsted announced changes to improve inspection arrangements and reduce pressures on teachers and school leaders.

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “One word inspection grades succinctly summarise independent evaluations on the quality of education, safeguarding, and leadership which helps to give parents confidence in choosing the right school for their child.”