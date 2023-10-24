Minister heads to UAE on net zero trade mission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Minister heads to UAE on net zero trade mission

By Press Association
The minister will tout Scotland’s renewables potential during his visit (PA)

Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray is to head to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this week as he touts Scotland’s renewables potential.

Mr Gray will have a number of engagements, including with UAE ministers, this week ahead of the country hosting the Cop28 climate conference next month.

The Scottish Government, as well as Scottish Development International and the Scottish Chambers of Commerce, will provide support to 19 Scottish companies to attend business events at the conference in a bid to increase the profile of the Scottish renewables industry.

He said: “We have the resources, skills and ambition to advance green energy technologies and accelerate decarbonisation.

“Cop28 will allow us to reaffirm our commitment to reaching net zero and to highlight our innovative companies that can help in that delivery.

Neil Gray
Neil Gray will be in the UAE as the country prepares to host Cop28 next month (PA)

“This will showcase Scotland as an exciting partner for global businesses to achieve their net zero aspirations.

“Scotland was the first country to declare climate change a global emergency in 2019 and we continue to take key steps to build resilience to the wider impacts of climate change.

“No one country can deliver net zero on its own – international co-operation will be vital.

“The United Arab Emirates was the first Gulf nation to commit to reaching net zero by 2050 and is an important market for Scotland.

“I look forward to discussing opportunities to strengthen collaboration in a number of areas, including energy transition and our mutual net zero goals.

“Continuing to build trade and investment will play a vital role in helping Scotland build a greener, fairer wellbeing economy and all the benefits that will bring to families, communities and businesses across the country.”