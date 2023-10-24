Job Start Payment application process simplified

The process to apply for a payment aimed at young people or care leavers on benefits starting a new job has been simplified, the Scottish Government has said.

The Job Start Payment is a one-off cash payout of £294.70, or £471.50 for someone who is the main carer of children, to help with the costs associated with starting work.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville has urged young people to check if they are eligible for the benefit – administered by Social Security Scotland.

Changes to the qualifying criteria now mean income from trial shifts no longer rules out a young person from receiving the payment, while the deadline to apply has been extended from three months after a job offer to six months, and more simplified support information about the job offer is required.

Shirley Anne-Somerville urged young people to check if they are eligible (PA)

Ms Somerville said: “Since launching in August 2020, Job Start Payment has made a real difference to young people across Scotland by supporting them to take up employment opportunities.

“The pressures of starting a new job can be overwhelming and we don’t want the extra costs to be what stops young people.

“It is now simpler for eligible clients to apply for Job Start Payment due to the recent guidance changes. I encourage young people and carers who have recently started work, or employers taking on young people in a new job, to find out more and check if they are eligible.

“The ongoing cost-of-living crisis means that people are facing difficult financial decisions day in and day out.

“We are committed to making sure that people are getting all of the money that they are entitled to and that the people who are eligible know how to apply.”