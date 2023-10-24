Job Start Payment application process simplified

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Job Start Payment application process simplified

By Press Association
The Job Start Payment is a one-off payout of £294.70 (PA)
The process to apply for a payment aimed at young people or care leavers on benefits starting a new job has been simplified, the Scottish Government has said.

The Job Start Payment is a one-off cash payout of £294.70, or £471.50 for someone who is the main carer of children, to help with the costs associated with starting work.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville has urged young people to check if they are eligible for the benefit – administered by Social Security Scotland.

Changes to the qualifying criteria now mean income from trial shifts no longer rules out a young person from receiving the payment, while the deadline to apply has been extended from three months after a job offer to six months, and more simplified support information about the job offer is required.

Shirley Anne-Somerville
Shirley Anne-Somerville urged young people to check if they are eligible (PA)

Ms Somerville said: “Since launching in August 2020, Job Start Payment has made a real difference to young people across Scotland by supporting them to take up employment opportunities.

“The pressures of starting a new job can be overwhelming and we don’t want the extra costs to be what stops young people.

“It is now simpler for eligible clients to apply for Job Start Payment due to the recent guidance changes. I encourage young people and carers who have recently started work, or employers taking on young people in a new job, to find out more and check if they are eligible.

“The ongoing cost-of-living crisis means that people are facing difficult financial decisions day in and day out.

“We are committed to making sure that people are getting all of the money that they are entitled to and that the people who are eligible know how to apply.”