‘Watch this space’ Sunak tells voters, as he marks one year as Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak has said that there is “still work to be done” as he marked his first anniversary in Number 10, as he appeared to signal plans for another 12 months in power.

The Prime Minister and his allies used the one-year milestone to point to administration’s achievements since taking over from the fleeting Liz Truss premiership.

But the mood remains gloomy among the wider Tory party after a string of bruising by-election defeats and polling that places the Conservatives well behind Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour.

In a statement published on Wednesday, Mr Sunak said: “As I mark one year as Prime Minister, there are many moments that fill me with pride.

“When I spoke about my priorities in January, I knew they were going to be tough targets to meet, but I made them because they’re what’s right for this country, its economy and its people. And it’s why over the last 12 months we’ve been committed to meeting them – building a better, brighter future for all of us.”

Downing Street also released a slickly produced video to mark the occasion, which appeared to signal that the Prime Minister is in no hurry to call a general election.

A general election is due to be held before January 2025, with speculation over when the Tory leader will decide to go to the country. Recent polling has suggested that voters want an election sooner rather than later, with Labour overwhelmingly seen as the favourites to form the next government.

We've achieved a lot in the year since I became PM. But be in no doubt, there's so much more to do 👇 pic.twitter.com/0i60S4RVst — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 25, 2023

The 46-second video, published on the Downing Street YouTube channel, offers a rapid run through of Mr Sunak’s policy priorities over the last 12 months.

It asks viewers: “So what can a country achieve in 52 weeks? Watch this space.”

Downing Street said there is “no election date confirmed” when asked if Mr Sunak was eyeing autumn next year.

His press secretary declined to rule out a snap election this year, however, telling reporters: “I never rule anything in or out when it comes to calling elections.”

The Prime Minister remains under pressure to deliver on his five priorities, which include cutting waiting lists, halving inflation and stopping small boats crossings in the Channel.

Reflecting on his year in office he points to the signing of the Windsor Framework amending the Northern Ireland Protocol, the decision to axe the northern leg of HS2 and his watering down of key climate pledges.

“I know this year has been tough, and there is still work to be done to help hardworking families across the country, but I’m proud of the steps we’ve made,” he said.

One year ago, Rishi Sunak became Prime Minister. Let’s see how his five pledges are going.👇 pic.twitter.com/fHCrpoyoOb — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) October 25, 2023

Close ally and deputy prime minister Oliver Dowden used the anniversary to praise his party leader, who will face PMQs in the Commons later.

In a post on social media, he said: “I supported Rishi Sunak to become Prime Minister because he provides the leadership that puts national interest above self interest.

“A year in, he is making progress on the immediate challenges the U.K. faces, while also taking long term difficult decisions for a brighter future.”

Opposition parties have offered a more negative assessment of Mr Sunak’s tenure.

Labour’s shadow paymaster general Jonathan Ashworth said: “The past year has seen weak Rishi Sunak pushed around by a chaotic and divided Conservative Party, allowed Liz Truss to dictate government policy, and hopelessly failed to deliver for struggling working families paying more on their mortgage thanks to the Tories.”

For the Liberal Democrats, shadow Cabinet Office spokeswoman Christine Jardine said the country has been “in a constant cycle of Conservative sleaze and scandal, moving from one crisis to another”.

She added: “Rishi Sunak should call a general election now so voters can put this Government out of its misery. The British public deserve better than another year of absolute chaos.”