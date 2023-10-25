UK teacher who uses Lego in lessons makes final shortlist of 10 for global prize

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK teacher who uses Lego in lessons makes final shortlist of 10 for global prize

By Press Association
Shafina Vohra, a psychology teacher at the London Design and Engineering University Technical College in Newham, east London (Varkey Foundation/PA)
A UK teacher who uses Lego in her lessons is a top-10 finalist for the “world’s best teacher” award.

Shafina Vohra, a psychology teacher at the London Design and Engineering University Technical College (LDE) in Newham, east London, could win a prize of one million US dollars (£819,390) after making the final 10 shortlist of the Global Teacher Prize from more than 7,000 nominations.

The Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize, now in its eighth year, was set up to recognise one exceptional teacher who has made an outstanding contribution to the profession.

Mrs Vohra has been shortlisted after developing new ways of teaching using Lego.

Shafina Vohra has made the final 10 shortlist of the Global Teacher Prize from more than 7,000 nominations
She started experimenting with the toy to teach an active, fidgety Year 7 science class and found that their learning was boosted by the exercise.

From this, the mother of two created a unique curriculum that uses Lego to engage and enhance the cognitive abilities of students at LDE.

She found that the toy is useful for keyword recall, recreating psychology studies, understanding methodology, making links between topics and for game-based learning.

Mrs Vohra was offered a funded PhD to study this kind of learning at Imperial College London.

She then went to Denmark to become a Lego education trainer in robotics and STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) learning to show others how to use the toy as a tool for teaching.

Her curriculum is now used as a free community-based programme that helps children from lower-income areas learn STEM subjects and design engineering.

Sunny Varkey, founder of the Global Teacher Prize, said: “Congratulations to Shafina for reaching the final 10.

“Her story clearly highlights the importance of education in tackling the great challenges ahead – from climate change to growing inequality to war and conflict.

“It is only by prioritising education that we can safeguard all our tomorrows. Education is the key to facing the future with confidence.”

The other nine finalists teach in Canada, India, Pakistan, Ghana, South Africa, America, Chile, France and Ukraine.

The Global Teacher Prize 2023 award ceremony will take place on November 8 in Paris, France.