Consultation launched on £2,000 care leaver payment

A consultation has been opened into a project that would see care leavers given up to £2,000 when they leave the system.

The Care Leaver Payment would help to support young people into adulthood and independent living.

The consultation, which is due to open on November 3 and run until January 26, was launched by the First Minister during a visit to the Scottish Throughcare and Aftercare Forum (Staf) charity in Glasgow on Wednesday.

On a visit to @StafScot, First Minister @HumzaYousaf announced a one-off Care Leaver Payment of £2,000 for young people transitioning from the care system into adulthood. The proposed payment will be co-designed with care-experienced people to ensure it meets their needs. pic.twitter.com/lWsIeqfPZR — First Minister (@ScotGovFM) October 25, 2023

During the visit, the First Minister told the PA news agency: “I’m delighted to be here to hear from, to engage with, care-experienced young people and I’m announcing a Care Leaver Payment of up to £2,000 which will help those care-experienced young people to transition from childhood, moving towards adulthood.

“Perhaps the rest of us would have that support from our parents, our guardians, that isn’t the case for many young people in care.

“Therefore, this payment that we’re consulting on will hopefully be able to help them with that transition.”

During his visit to the charity – which helps support young people in their transition to adulthood – the First Minister met with those who experienced the care system.

The payment forms part of the Promise – an overarching pledge made by former first minister Nicola Sturgeon to improve the lot of those who have been in care.