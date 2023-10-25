Firework control zones branded ‘damp squib’ by Tories

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Firework control zones branded ‘damp squib’ by Tories

By Press Association
Councils now have the powers to create firework control zones (PA)
Councils now have the powers to create firework control zones (PA)

Scotland’s largest cities have “shunned” new powers that could see them ban fireworks in certain areas, the Conservatives have claimed.

Tory MSP Russell Findlay said “at least” 28 of Scotland’s 32 councils have no plans to bring in firework control zones ahead of Bonfire Night on November 5.

Introduced in June as part of the Firework and Pyrotechnic Articles (Scotland) Act, councils can now apply to have areas designated as firework control zones, where it is illegal to set them off.

Mr Findlay said firework control zones had been a “key part” of the new legislation, but data revealed to him under freedom of information laws shows the majority of councils are not using them.

Russell Findlay
Russell Findlay said legislation allowing councils to create firework control zones is being ‘shunned’ (PA)

Mr Findlay added: “These include Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Dundee. It is being shunned by councils.”

He asked community safety minister Siobhian Brown why the legislation had “turned into such a damp squib”.

Ms Brown told him councils can seek to use the “discretionary firework control zone powers based on their own assessment of their need and the communities”.

She said Government officials have been engaging with councils and there had been some “early expressions of interest from local authorities exploring designating a zone in their areas”.

However she stressed the policy is not meant to provide a “quick fix” where there are problems with fireworks, with the minister adding that “zones will not be in place this year”.

Ms Brown told Holyrood she has met with the emergency services ahead of Bonfire Night, adding they are “delivering public awareness campaigns focused on firework safety and preventing Bonfire Night attacks on the emergency services”.