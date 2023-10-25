‘Alarming trend’ of school absences among older pupils, research finds

Almost a third of pupils are missing an average of one day of school per fortnight, according to research from a group of education experts.

The Commission on School Reform found 32% of pupils – a total of 210,672 – had an attendance of less than 90% during the 2022/23 school year, meaning they miss an average of a day every fortnight.

There is said to be an “alarming trend” in that the problem of school absence gets worse among older children.

The absence rates also appeared to have increased since the coronavirus pandemic.

The research was carried out through freedom of information requests to all 32 local authorities.

During the 2022/23 school year, 79,633 pupils – some 12% – had an attendance of less than 80%.

Keir Bloomer, chairman of the Commission on School Reform and a former local authority director of education, said the issue is of “national importance”.

He said: “Children who miss a large proportion of school time are less likely to attain and less likely to form good relationships, as well as being disruptive to the family environment at home and the learning environment in class.

“School education is the most important driver of individual and national success, and it is time we recognised these links.

“In a particularly alarming trend, the absence problem gets worse as children get older, with two-in-five children of exam age missing an average of a day’s school every fortnight.

“It is impossible for a child to reach their full potential with this level of absence, and we must collectively grasp this problem before more damage is done.”

Reform Scotland will host a panel discussion on the report, titled Absent Minds, on Thursday.

Kate Forbes will be on the panel discussing the Absent Minds report

MSP and former SNP leadership contender Kate Forbes will be a member of the panel.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Recent data suggests that overall absence rates are now similar to average levels seen in previous years – but that there are variations at local level and between year groups.

“That is why the Education Secretary has asked Education Scotland to undertake work to better understand the current challenges which influence school attendance. The Cabinet Secretary will explore these findings with Cosla when she receives them later this month.

“We know that attendance has been impacted for many young people by Covid-19, particularly for those people with caring responsibilities and those cohorts who experienced transition during the pandemic.

“We are clear that everyone involved with the education system must redouble efforts to ensure children are fully engaged in their learning. Attendance is vital – and ministers are willing to explore all options to make progress.”