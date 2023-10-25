Yousaf hails legacy of trade union campaigner Jimmy Reid ahead of lecture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yousaf hails legacy of trade union campaigner Jimmy Reid ahead of lecture

By Press Association
First Minister Humza Yousaf will deliver the 10th annual Jimmy Reid lecture in Glasgow on Thursday (Jane Barlow/PA)
First Minister Humza Yousaf has told how the “exceptional legacy” of trade union campaigner Jimmy Reid makes him “determined to lead Scotland to independence”.

The SNP leader said Mr Reid, who led workers at a closure-threatened Glasgow shipyard on a work-in in the 1970s, had “fought his whole life” for a fairer Scotland.

Speaking ahead of delivering the 10th annual Jimmy Reid lecture in the city on Thursday, Mr Yousaf said his “exceptional legacy lives on, and is now more relevant than ever”.

He said: “I am determined to lead Scotland to independence precisely so we can build the fairer, sustainable Scotland that Jimmy fought his whole life for – which is the Scotland I believe the vast majority of people want to live in.”

Jimmy Reid was a trade union activist who became the rector of Glasgow University in the 1970s (PA)

Glasgow-born Mr Reid served the city as a communist councillor, though he later became a supporter of Scottish independence.

He was also elected as rector at the University of Glasgow in 1971, after rising to prominence during the shipyard work-in – with his inaugural address hailed by the New York Times as being the “greatest speech” since Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address.

Mr Yousaf said: “Jimmy Reid was a trailblazer in so many aspects of his life, and one of the most influential figures in Scotland’s 20th century political history.”

The union activist was promoting the “core ideas” of what is now called a wellbeing economy “decades ago”, the SNP leader added.

Mr Yousaf said Scotland is now “playing a key role in helping develop and spread” this concept around the world, with the First Minister saying his Government is also putting this “into practice at home”.

Speaking ahead of the lecture, he said: “Our ambition is to build better lives for this and future generations, with good jobs, lower poverty and higher living standards.

“Our prospectus for the economy of an independent Scotland puts wellbeing front and centre of our plans.

“We’ve set out how we would ensure a better, fairer working life for people – including improved access to flexible working, greater job security through strengthened workplace rights, collective bargaining and reformed models of corporate governance that evidence shows improves profitability.”

Dave Watson, director of the Jimmy Reid Foundation, said: “We are delighted that the First Minister, Humza Yousaf, will be giving the 10th annual Jimmy Reid Foundation lecture.

“The lecture is one of the ways the foundation remembers ‘The Rat Race is for Rats’ – Jimmy Reid’s famous rectorial address at the University of Glasgow on April 28, 1972.

“It has been an opportunity for leading figures from politics, trade unions and civic society to address, in more depth than other formats, the big challenges facing contemporary Scotland.”