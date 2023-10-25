Increase in UK car production reaches almost 40%

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Increase in UK car production reaches almost 40%

By Press Association
The Astra assembly line at Vauxhall’s plant in Ellesmere Port (Peter Byrne/PA)
The number of cars built in the UK increased by almost 40% last month, driven by a rise in exports, figures show.

A total of 88,230 vehicles left UK factories, 25,105 more than September last year and the best September figure for three years, said the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Exports increased by a third, with almost six in 10 cars going to the EU.

Electrified vehicle production increased by 41.5%, but the SMMT said urgent action is needed to ensure UK and EU trade remains competitive next year.

Car production has reached almost 660,000 so far this year, around 14.9% above the same period in 2022.

The SMMT said there had been notable growth in deliveries to the US, China and Turkey, although the EU continues to be Britain’s leading trading partner “by some distance”, with 37,563 UK-built cars shipped to the bloc last month.

The SMMT warned that tougher rules of origin for batteries come into force in January which, if fully passed on, would raise the average cost of UK-built battery electric vehicles by £3,600 in Europe.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “A particularly strong period of car making is good news for the UK, given the thousands of jobs and billions of pounds of investment that depend on the sector.

“With countries around the world shifting to zero-emission motoring, Britain is well placed to be a global EV manufacturing hub if the investment and trading conditions are right.

“Given the increasing importance of electrified car production, the first and urgent step is for the UK and EU to agree to delay the tougher rules of origin requirements that are due imminently.

“This would give the necessary breathing space for automotive sectors on both sides of the Channel to scale up gigafactories and green supply chains, both of which are essential for a stable, long-term transition.”

Edmund King, AA president, said: “Almost one third of drivers say they are put off electric cars due to the higher purchase price.

“It is essential that the rules of origin for batteries coming into force in January should be delayed to allow time for EU and UK gigafactories to come on stream.

“Without this consumers will be hit with an extra £3,600 cost on electric vehicles built in the UK which will be bad for the economy and the environment.”