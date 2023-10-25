Irish and UK unions warn strikes law could ‘sour’ relations with EU

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Irish and UK unions warn strikes law could ‘sour’ relations with EU

By Press Association
Union organisations warn the strikes legislation may breach the UK-EU Trade and Co-operation agreement (PA)
Union organisations warn the strikes legislation may breach the UK-EU Trade and Co-operation agreement (PA)

UK and Irish trade unions have joined forces to attack controversial legislation on strikes, warning it could affect UK-EU relations.

The TUC and ICTU said the new law on providing minimum levels of service during industrial action could put the UK in breach of its labour obligations under the UK-EU Trade and Co-operation agreement.

The two union organisations warned this could lead to “hefty sanctions” and “stoke tensions” between the UK and the EU.

In a joint statement, they said: “This matters for the UK’s future trading relationship with Europe – including the Republic of Ireland.

“It risks putting the UK in breach of its labour standards commitments in the Trade and Co-operation Agreement with the EU – exposing the UK to hefty sanctions, and stoking UK-EU tensions.

“This is the last thing working people in Northern Ireland and the wider UK need, and it’s no good for working people in the Republic of Ireland and the wider EU either.”

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “The Strikes Act is dire for workers in the UK and across Europe.

“The UK’s new laws are an attack on the fundamental right to strike – they’re unworkable, undemocratic and very likely unlawful. This really matters for UK trade with Europe.

“It could put the UK in breach of its post-Brexit trade agreement with the EU. That could mean financial penalties on the UK, which would hurt workers and businesses, and it would sour the UK’s relationship with the EU, including the Republic of Ireland.

“That’s why we’ve joined forces with Irish unions to warn about this pernicious legislation.

“Ministers are playing fast and loose with international commitments because they want to distract from their appalling economic record.”

A Department for Business and Trade spokesperson said: “The minimum service legislation is compatible with all our international trade obligations – many members of the EU already have minimum service levels legislation in place covering a broad range of services.

“We’ve been clear that there needs to be a reasonable balance between the right of workers to strike and the rights of the public, who work hard and expect essential services that they pay for to be there when needed.”