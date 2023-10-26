Heathrow’s third runway expansion in the hands of private sector, minister says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heathrow’s third runway expansion in the hands of private sector, minister says

By Press Association
The central area of Heathrow Airport in Middlesex (Steve Parsons/PA)
The central area of Heathrow Airport in Middlesex (Steve Parsons/PA)

The future of Heathrow Airport’s expansion is in the hands of the private sector, a minister has suggested.

Transport minister Jesse Norman told the Commons the third runway at the west London airport, which has been delayed by legal challenges and the Covid pandemic, still had the “in principle” support of Parliament.

But he added it now required Heathrow to come forward with its plans and funding.

Asked for an update on the airport’s third runway, Mr Norman told the Commons: “As the House will know, Parliament has voted in principle to support a third runway at London Heathrow, but the Government has always been clear that this Heathrow expansion remains a private sector project.

“To go ahead it would be required to meet strict criteria on air quality, noise and climate change, as well as being privately financed.

“It is for any scheme promoter to decide when it submits a development consent order application as part of the statutory planning process.”

Heathrow
A plane at sunset over Heathrow Airport in London (Steve Parsons/PA)

Sir Robert Goodwill, the Conservative MP for Scarborough and Whitby, insisted there was an “important role” for regional airports in the Government’s levelling up agenda, but added that Heathrow’s expansion was needed to unlock this.

He asked: “Would the minister agree with me to deliver true global connectivity we need more slots for regional airports into our national hub, and ultimately that will mean more tarmac on the ground at Heathrow?”

Mr Norman agreed regional airports were “vital to the UK”, adding: “It nevertheless is the case that as Heathrow considers its expansion plans it will need to decide when to take those forward, and when it does so I hope it will bear the very important issue of regional connectivity in mind.”

The Heathrow expansion has garnered cross-party support from Parliament in the past, though MPs with constituencies neighbouring the airport have expressed concerns about the plans.

Former Tory prime minister Boris Johnson voiced strong opposition to the third runway when he was the MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip, pledging in 2015 that he would lie in front of the bulldozers if expansion went ahead.

Outgoing Heathrow airport boss John Holland-Kaye recently insisted a third runway at the major air hub is vital for the UK to have a “thriving, healthy economy”.

The airport’s new chief executive Thomas Woldbye is expected to consider the project in consultation with others before providing an update.