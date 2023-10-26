Brighton food banks fear closure amid soaring costs and demand, report finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Brighton food banks fear closure amid soaring costs and demand, report finds

By Press Association
(Jonathan Brady/PA)
(Jonathan Brady/PA)

Emergency food providers in Brighton and Hove fear being forced to close in the next six months due to soaring demand amid the cost-of-living crisis, a report has revealed.

Food banks and relief organisations around the city are spending £15,800 a week to stock up on supplies – an increase of 59% from 2022.

An annual survey of Brighton and Hove’s Emergency Food Network (EFN) found that nearly half of the city’s emergency providers were warning they have insufficient funds for next year.

The report by non-profit organisation Brighton and Hove Food Partnership (BHFP) said: “This level of expenditure is unsustainable and some food banks are already having to pause new referrals or reduce the amount of food they can offer.

“Almost half the city’s emergency food providers report not having enough money for the year ahead.

“Food projects have asked BHFP to campaign for more support from local and national government. Importantly, they would like to see an end to food insecurity becoming the new normal.”

Findings from the report show 6,441 people in the East Sussex city rely on emergency food services every week, a rise of 25% from 2022.

Nearly a third of recipients are children.

Students and people in work are newer groups asking for help amid the cost-of-living crisis, the survey found.

Vanessa O’Shea, BHFP’s community food team manager, said: “Food poverty in Brighton is becoming the new normal and that is simply unacceptable.

“The level of expenditure EFN members are enduring is unsustainable. National and local governments, employers and educational bodies all need to wake up, face their responsibilities and take action now.”

The BHFP established the network in 2013 when just six food banks existed in the area.

By July this year, there were 51 members of the EFN, made up of food banks, community meal providers, affordable food projects and others.

Of 46 services that responded to the survey this year, 26 said food and donation levels had dropped, and 24 said stock levels were “significantly down”.

The survey found that 23 suppliers were using financial reserves.

Cooking oil, meat, fresh fruit and vegetables and eggs were ingredients in high demand, the findings showed.

A Food SOS Harvest Festival campaign has been set up urging schools and businesses to co-ordinate donations to food providers through the winter period.