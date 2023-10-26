More than £30m given to projects for nature restoration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than £30m given to projects for nature restoration

By Press Association
The Nature Restoration Fund will see £65 million invested in projects over the course of this Parliament (Alamy/PA)
More than £30 million has been invested through a project designed to restore nature, the Scottish Government has said.

The Nature Restoration Fund was announced during the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow in 2021, and negotiated as part of the Bute House Agreement between the Scottish Government and the Greens.

It pledged £65 million over the course of this Parliament for projects aimed at protecting natural resources across the country.

Administered by environmental agency NatureScot, the fund has since paid out more than £30 million, the Scottish Government has said, with projects in all 32 council areas benefiting.

Biodiversity minister Lorna Slater said: “I’m proud that since establishing the Scottish Government’s Nature Restoration Fund at Cop26 in Glasgow, we’ve already invested £30 million in projects large and small to protect and enhance our rivers, land and seas.

Lorna Slater
Lorna Slater said the funding will help ‘reverse the declines’ in nature (PA)

“This is making an important contribution to the goals established in Scotland’s new biodiversity strategy to be nature positive and to reverse the declines in nature.

“Right now, we’re consulting on the first five-year delivery plan to implement our biodiversity strategy – along with proposals for new targets for nature restoration that could be put into law, in line with those for climate change.

“Biodiversity can help mitigate against flooding, improve access to greenspace in our urban areas: it is our best chance to adapt to climate change and ensure a legacy for future generations.”

NatureScot chairman Professor Colin Galbraith said: “The Nature Restoration Fund is vital in tackling the nature and climate crises, with significant work taking place across the country to help put nature back on the road to recovery.

“Flower meadows, hedgerows and wetlands are being restored, creating habitats for wildlife.

“Rivers are being returned to their natural courses to reduce flooding, whilst large areas of Scotland’s rainforest are being enhanced.

“We are incredibly proud to support the work that individuals, communities, and organisations are doing to help Scotland become a nature-rich, net-zero nation.”