Reducing use of temporary housing for homeless to be ‘primary focus’ – ministers

Reducing the number of homeless people placed in temporary accommodation will be a “primary focus” for the Scottish Government in the coming year, ministers have said.

In an annual report covering work done to tackle the problem, they said they are “disappointed that the number of children in temporary accommodation has risen since last year”.

Figures for 2022-23 published earlier this year show Scotland had 15,039 households in temporary accommodation – which can include hostels, hotels and bed and breakfasts – with this including 9,595 children.

The report from ministers made clear there are “far too many households in temporary accommodation”, adding that “in the year ahead, our primary focus is on reducing that number”.

It acknowledged local councils “are working hard to support people experiencing homelessness”, but said they are “still dealing with long waiting lists for social housing”.

Housing minister Paul McLennan has met council leaders to discuss housing needs (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

It said housing minister Paul McLennan had met council leaders in the areas with the greatest number of people in temporary accommodation, and had asked them to come up with new proposals for dealing with the problem.

These will be used as “targeted plans” are drawn up, backed with £2 million of additional funding.

The Scottish Government is also working on guidance for councils and housing associations on how funds can be used to purchase empty and private sector homes to help “alleviate the pressures in temporary accommodation”.

Ministers and local government body Cosla want to “see a greater proportion of social homes allocated to homeless households”, the report adds.

To help with that, a guide is being developed on housing stock management to “encourage local authorities and registered social landlords to make the most effective use of existing homes for homeless households”.

A total 1,257 empty homes were brought back to use in 2022-23, the Scottish Empty Homes Partnership reported.

Meanwhile, Mr McLennan stressed the Scottish Government had given councils £52.5 million over the period between 2018 and 2024 to support plans to help people into “settled accommodation”.

The minister said it had been a “challenging year in tackling homelessness as many struggle with the cost-of-living crisis, with the impacts being felt not only here but across the UK”.

However he said: “Tackling homelessness is a key priority for the Scottish Government and we will continue to work with the third sector and local authorities to prevent and end it.

“We are making available £3.5 billion over this parliamentary term to support delivery of 110,000 affordable homes by 2032, 70% of which will be for social rent.

“As part of our £752 million programme this year, we have also committed to invest £60 million in a national acquisition plan to help increase the supply of social and affordable homes. This will contribute to efforts to reduce the number of households in temporary accommodation.”

The Scottish Government is also to bring forward a housing Bill in 2023-24, which will create new tenants’ rights and introduce duties aimed at preventing homelessness.

Mr McLennan said: “Our emergency tenant protection legislation has led to a drop in households becoming homeless from a private tenancy and we intend to take forward legislation to provide greater protections to prevent homelessness, keep rents affordable, and make tenancies more secure.”

But the charity Shelter Scotland said the report showed “ministers still have their heads in the sand” when it comes to tackling homelessness.

Director Alison Waston said the report “looks back on a year in which the Scottish Government has overseen a huge increase in the number of people becoming homeless, when the number of kids stuck in temporary accommodation hit record levels, and it offers no indication that next year will be any better”.

She added: “Across Scotland people are suffering through this housing emergency, this report is a harsh reminder that their government don’t understand what they’re going through and aren’t prepared to take action to fix it.”



