‘Dreadful and tragic’ murder shows need to tackle domestic violence – Yousaf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

‘Dreadful and tragic’ murder shows need to tackle domestic violence – Yousaf

By Press Association
Humza Yousaf was asked about the murder of Claire Inglis during FMQs (Fraser Bremner/PA)
Humza Yousaf was asked about the murder of Claire Inglis during FMQs (Fraser Bremner/PA)

Humza Yousaf has said the “dreadful and tragic” murder of young mother Claire Inglis by her partner shows the need to do more to tackle domestic abuse.

The First Minister said he will raise concerns about the fact her killer was on bail to the judiciary, but added he cannot order an inquiry himself.

He was speaking during First Minister’s Questions as Ms Inglis’s parents Fiona and Ian watched from the public gallery.

Christopher McGowan was jailed for the murder of the 28-year-old on Wednesday, with a judge describing the crime as “beyond sadistic”.

Conservative MSP Russell Findlay said: “Fiona and Ian have found the strength to be here today, 24 hours after their daughter’s killer was jailed.

“They are here for answers.

“Why was a violent criminal with dozens of convictions granted bail not just once or twice, but five times?”

He said the Government’s recent Bail and Release from Custody Act makes it even harder to remand criminals in custody, and he urged the First Minister to launch an independent inquiry.

Mr Yousaf passed on his condolences to the Inglis family, saying: “There cannot be anything more unnatural in this world than to have to bury your child.”

Fiona and Ian Inglis
Claire Inglis’s parents Fiona and Ian were at Holyrood for FMQs on Thursday (Jane Barlow/PA)

Decisions about cases of bail and remand are for the independent judiciary, he said, rather than the Government.

He added the Act makes clear that courts must consider victim safety when bail applications are made.

Mr Yousaf said he will convey the family’s concerns to the Lord President – Scotland’s most senior judge – and the Lord Advocate, who heads the Crown Office.

It would be seen as interference in the independent judiciary if a First Minister were to demand an inquiry, he added.

Mr Yousaf said: “This dreadful case, this tragic case, reminds us of the need to do more to tackle not just domestic abuse but domestic homicide.”

A new domestic homicide review model is currently being developed, he said.