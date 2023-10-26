Yousaf ‘burying head in the sand’ over fire service funding, says Sarwar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Yousaf ‘burying head in the sand’ over fire service funding, says Sarwar

By Press Association
An FBU report this week said the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is ‘in crisis’ (PA)
An FBU report this week said the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is ‘in crisis’ (PA)

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has accused the First Minister of “burying his head in the sand” over funding to the fire service.

This week a report from the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) described the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) as being “in crisis”.

The service has already announced it will need to save £14 million next year, which could result in the loss of more than 300 firefighters.

The Scottish Government’s Resource Spending Review, which was published last year, projected a flat cash settlement of £294 million annually until 2026-27 – although the 2023-24 budget allocated the service £363.7 million.

Anas Sarwar
Anas Sarwar questioned Humza Yousaf on fire service funding during First Minster’s Questions (Jane Barlow/PA)

Challenging Humza Yousaf at First Minister’s Questions, Mr Sarwar pointed to the report, which said there had been a 22% real-terms cut in resource funding for the service since 2012-13.

The First Minister did not accept Mr Sarwar’s criticisms, saying the SFRS budget had risen and the number of fires had fallen by 14% during that period.

Responding, the Scottish Labour leader said: “The First Minister is saying firefighters are wrong and he’s burying his head in the sand.

“The fire service budget is set by the Government and it has fallen by 22% in real terms over the past decade.”

Mr Sarwar also quoted Chief Officer Ross Haggart, who said as many as 780 jobs could be lost if the Government does not increase funding.

He added: “This Government’s financial mismanagement is already affecting every part of our fire service, which is suffering from a decade of neglect.

Humza Yousaf
First Minister Humza Yousaf said there are more firefighters per 10,000 people in Scotland than in other parts of the UK (PA)

“In the past 10 years, hundreds of firefighters have been lost and now a dozen appliances are being removed and the First Minister is ignoring warnings that his Government is putting lives at risk.”

Mr Yousaf said the number of appliances being removed was just 1.5% of the total number, accusing the Scottish Labour leader of “spin”.

“The facts are that since 2017-18, there’s been substantial year-on-year increases in funding to support the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service,” Mr Yousaf said.

“On top of that, we have more firefighters per 10,000 of the population than other parts of the UK.”

He added: “We continue to invest in our fire service and I want to thank and pay tribute to the FBU, to our firefighters on the ground and I’ll continue to give them a promise that so long as we are in Government, we will continue to ensure that they get the investment that they need to keep our public safe.”

The exchange between the two leaders came as firefighters staged a rally outside Holyrood, calling for more funding.