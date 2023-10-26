Rishi Sunak ‘confident’ of tax cuts as rumours of election next autumn increase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rishi Sunak ‘confident’ of tax cuts as rumours of election next autumn increase

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says his focus remains on halving inflation (Jaime Lorriman/The Daily Telegraph)
Rishi Sunak signalled he is “confident” his administration will be able to cut taxes before the next election.

But the Prime Minister said it remained the “right economic policy” to focus on delivering his pledge of halving inflation by the end of the year.

The British leader included the commitment as one of his five promises to the electorate during a speech in January.

Mr Sunak, speaking after his artificial intelligence address on Thursday, said: “As we bring inflation down, then is the time to look forward and of course I want to deliver a lower tax economy for the country.

“And I’m confident that we will, but first we have to make sure that inflation is brought down.”

There has been clamour from the right-wing of his Conservative back benches to introduce tax cuts before the nation goes to the polls to elect the next Westminster government.

A host of Tory MPs, including former business secretary Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, have signed-up to a pledge not to vote for Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s autumn statement next month if it increases the overall tax burden on the UK.

A general election is due to be held before January 2025, with speculation over when Conservative leader Mr Sunak will decide to go to the country.

A glitzy promotional video published by No 10 on Wednesday to mark a year since Mr Sunak came to office increased speculation that a general election could be called next autumn.

The 46-second clip, published on the Downing Street YouTube channel, offers a rapid run through of Mr Sunak’s policy priorities over the last 12 months.

It asks viewers: “So what can a country achieve in 52 weeks? Watch this space.”

A fresh electoral test for the Government could come far sooner than autumn 2024, with the looming prospect of another by-election.

Peter Bone
The Tories could face a by-election in Peter Bone’s Wellingborough seat following his suspension (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Commons on Wednesday approved a six-week suspension for Peter Bone, the MP for Wellingborough, after an independent investigation upheld counts of bullying and sexual misconduct against him relating to a staff member.

A recall petition will be held which will trigger a by-election if signed by 10% of voters in his Northamptonshire constituency.

The 18,500 majority Mr Bone, who was stripped of the Tory whip before his suspension, secured in 2019 is less than the majorities overturned by Labour during the Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire by-elections last week.

The Tories continue to be almost 20 points behind Labour in most opinion polls.

Asked whether he would look to introduce tax cuts in a bid to reverse Tory electoral fortunes, Mr Sunak said: “I’ve always been clear that of course I want to cut people’s taxes — I’m a Conservative, I believe in doing that.

“But the priority when I became Prime Minister was to bring inflation down.

“And as I said then, the biggest tax cut we can deliver for the country is to halve inflation because it is inflation that makes people poorer, pushes up the prices of things, eats into your savings.

“And that is very much following in the tradition of Margaret Thatcher and Nigel Lawson, and I believe that is the right economic policy.”

Inflation currently stands at 6.7%, with figures published in November expected to show a significant fall, mainly as a result of a reduction in the energy price cap.

Mr Sunak needs inflation to fall to 5.3% before the year is out in order to meet his target.