King prorogues Parliament for the first time in more than seven decades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

King prorogues Parliament for the first time in more than seven decades

By Press Association
King Charles has prorogued parliament for the first time in his reign (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
King Charles has prorogued parliament for the first time in his reign (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Parliament has been formally prorogued by a king for the first time in more than 70 years, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II – the UK’s longest-reigning sovereign.

The announcement was read out on behalf of her son and current monarch, Charles, who came to the throne in September 2022, at a traditional ceremony in the House of Lords marking the end of the parliamentary session attended by both MPs and peers.

The last time Parliament was prorogued by a king was by the late Queen’s father in 1951.

Queen’s speech 2021
Queen Elizabeth II delivers a speech at the state opening of parliament in 2021 (Eddie Mulholland/The Daily Telegraph/PA)

Elected members, led by Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, filed out of the Commons after their attendance in the upper chamber was requested by Black Rod Sarah Clarke, a senior Lords officer tasked with overseeing the proceedings.

The royal address, read out by the Lords Leader Lord True, set out legislation passed during the parliamentary session and other measures taken by the Government.

These included the controversial Illegal Migration Act, which legislated for those arriving in small boats to be deported to their country of origin, or to Rwanda, after ministers struck a £140 million deal with the east African country.

But the Kigali plan is tied up in the courts, with a deportation flight yet to take off.

Queen Elizabeth II death first anniversary
King George VI – the last king to prorogue parliament – with his grandson Prince Charles, now King Charles III (PA)

Other contentious pieces of legislation to make it onto the statute books included the Public Order Bill, aimed at combating disruptive protests and guerrilla tactics used by groups such as Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion.

The fiercely opposed Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Act will allow ministers to impose minimum levels of service during industrial action by ambulance staff, firefighters, railway workers and those in other sectors deemed essential.

Other pieces of legislation were also grant royal assent, including the long-awaited Online Safety Act, which imposes new legal duties on big tech companies and service providers, in response to concerns abut the impact of harmful material on children.

As each Act was read out, the clerk said in Norman French “Le Roy le veult” or “The King wills it”, to indicate royal approval.

Under the previous monarch, the declaration has been “La Reyne le veult” or “The Queen wills it”.

Delivering the prorogation address to Parliament on behalf of the King, Lord True said: “My thoughts turn first to my beloved mother, the late Queen.

“I wish to thank you for the sympathy and support that has been extended to my family and myself from across both Houses of Parliament, the nation and beyond.

“My mother set an example of selfless dedication and devotion to the United Kingdom and the wider Commonwealth during her long reign.

“An example to which I rededicated my own life of public service at my accession a little over a year ago.

“I remain deeply grateful for the expressions of loyalty which were offered at that time.”

Both Houses of Parliament will return on Tuesday November 7.

The King’s Speech announcing the Government’s legislative programme for the new parliamentary session will take place on that day.