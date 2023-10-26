King prorogues Parliament for the first time in more than seven decades

Parliament has been formally prorogued by a king for the first time in more than 70 years, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II – the UK’s longest-reigning sovereign.

The announcement was read out on behalf of her son and current monarch, Charles, who came to the throne in September 2022, at a traditional ceremony in the House of Lords marking the end of the parliamentary session attended by both MPs and peers.

The last time Parliament was prorogued by a king was by the late Queen’s father in 1951.

Queen Elizabeth II delivers a speech at the state opening of parliament in 2021 (Eddie Mulholland/The Daily Telegraph/PA)

Elected members, led by Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, filed out of the Commons after their attendance in the upper chamber was requested by Black Rod Sarah Clarke, a senior Lords officer tasked with overseeing the proceedings.

The royal address, read out by the Lords Leader Lord True, set out legislation passed during the parliamentary session and other measures taken by the Government.

These included the controversial Illegal Migration Act, which legislated for those arriving in small boats to be deported to their country of origin, or to Rwanda, after ministers struck a £140 million deal with the east African country.

But the Kigali plan is tied up in the courts, with a deportation flight yet to take off.

King George VI – the last king to prorogue parliament – with his grandson Prince Charles, now King Charles III (PA)

Other contentious pieces of legislation to make it onto the statute books included the Public Order Bill, aimed at combating disruptive protests and guerrilla tactics used by groups such as Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion.

The fiercely opposed Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Act will allow ministers to impose minimum levels of service during industrial action by ambulance staff, firefighters, railway workers and those in other sectors deemed essential.

Other pieces of legislation were also grant royal assent, including the long-awaited Online Safety Act, which imposes new legal duties on big tech companies and service providers, in response to concerns abut the impact of harmful material on children.

As each Act was read out, the clerk said in Norman French “Le Roy le veult” or “The King wills it”, to indicate royal approval.

Under the previous monarch, the declaration has been “La Reyne le veult” or “The Queen wills it”.

Delivering the prorogation address to Parliament on behalf of the King, Lord True said: “My thoughts turn first to my beloved mother, the late Queen.

“I wish to thank you for the sympathy and support that has been extended to my family and myself from across both Houses of Parliament, the nation and beyond.

“My mother set an example of selfless dedication and devotion to the United Kingdom and the wider Commonwealth during her long reign.

“An example to which I rededicated my own life of public service at my accession a little over a year ago.

“I remain deeply grateful for the expressions of loyalty which were offered at that time.”

Both Houses of Parliament will return on Tuesday November 7.

The King’s Speech announcing the Government’s legislative programme for the new parliamentary session will take place on that day.