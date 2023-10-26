How will Ofcom enforce the Online Safety Act?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

How will Ofcom enforce the Online Safety Act?

By Press Association
Ofcom hopes to have the first codes of practice, focused on illegal harms, in force by late 2024 (PA)
Ofcom hopes to have the first codes of practice, focused on illegal harms, in force by late 2024 (PA)

Ofcom will publish its first codes of practice and guidance for tech firms on complying with the new Online Safety Act next month.

The communications regulator has said it will look to publish its proposals for enforcing the new rules and guidance for firms on how to comply in three phases beginning in November and running in some cases until the spring of 2025, with each code requiring approval from Parliament.

According to Ofcom’s timetable, it hopes to have the first codes of practice, focused on illegal harms, in force by late 2024.

The Online Safety Act become law in the UK on Thursday, placing new obligations on social media platforms to keep users, and particularly children, safe online.

In documents published online, Ofcom said it would publish its first draft codes and guidance on the new duties around illegal harms on November 9.

It said it would consult on these documents and then publish a statement on its final decisions in autumn 2024, with the codes then sent to the Technology Secretary for approval before being laid before Parliament.

This will be followed by guidance on child safety, pornography and the protection of women and girls.

Ofcom said the child protection duties would be set out in two phases – the first around pornography will come in December, with the draft codes around the protection of children due in spring 2024.

The regulator said it then expects draft guidance around the protection of women and girls by spring 2025, when it will have finalised the child protection codes.

The regulator’s third phase of guidance will focus on transparency, user empowerment and other duties – which will deal with the production of platforms’ transparency reports, empowerment tools to report and filter out content, as well as preventing fraudulent advertising and protecting journalistic content.

Ofcom confirmed it plans to publish draft guidance on transparency by mid-2024.

The regulator will also advise the Government on thresholds for categorising each platform in scope of the new laws, with those in Category 1 – likely to be the largest platforms – required to do the most to protect users.

Ofcom said it hopes to have this register confirmed through secondary legislation by summer 2024.