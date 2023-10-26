More than 130,000 calls to emergency dental care phone lines – Lib Dems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than 130,000 calls to emergency dental care phone lines – Lib Dems

By Press Association
Data on emergency dental phone lines was revealed (Rui Vieira/PA)
More than 136,000 calls to emergency dental care lines have been made since the start of 2019, according to research by the Scottish Liberal Democrats.

Freedom of information data obtained by the party showed how many calls were made to emergency dental lines for those who are not registered with an NHS dentist.

Among the health boards which said they collected the data, a total of 136,555 calls were recorded between the start of 2019 and the year to date 2023.

It comes ahead of a new dental payment system which begins on November 1, which will push up the cost of several treatments.

Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton raised the issue at First Minister’s Questions on Thursday.

He said: “Vast numbers of people are being forced to call emergency dental helplines because they can’t find an NHS dentist.

“An investigation I’m publishing today shows that happened almost 16,000 times last year in Fife alone.

“That’s hardly surprising given that there is just one Fife practice accepting new NHS patients.

“Across Scotland people are desperate, some even resorting to DIY dentistry.”

He said the new payment system would introduce charges.

In response, Humza Yousaf said the pandemic had caused a “significant impact” on dentistry in Scotland.

The First Minister also said the government had removed dental charges for those aged under 26.

He said: “In terms of growing the NHS dental workforce in Scotland, we have 55 dentists per 100,000 of the population.

“That’s compared to 43 per 100,000 in England.

“So we are investing in our NHS dental services.”