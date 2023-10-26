Committee vows to ‘consider all views’ on abortion buffer zones Bill

A Holyrood committee has pledged to “consider all views” as it prepares to scrutinise legislation that would outlaw protests outside abortion facilities.

Green MSP Gillian Mackay has brought forward a Bill which, if passed by Holyrood, will create buffer zones around clinics offering abortion services.

Those opposed to abortion could be fined if they stage a protest within 200 metres of such a facility – with unlimited fines for serious breaches.

The legislation, which is being supported by the Scottish Government, was brought forward in response to complaints from women who faced protests when attending the clinics.

We are scrutinising a Bill which would establish ‘safe access zones’ around locations where abortion services are provided. Please respond to our call for views and tell us whether you agree with the proposals within this Bill: https://t.co/jXJ2GkaDPX pic.twitter.com/Gi17DqAgAF — Health, Social Care and Sport Committee (@SP_HSCS) October 27, 2023

MSPs on Holyrood’s Health, Social Care and Sport Committee will scrutinise the Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) (Scotland) Bill, with convener Clare Haughey saying they want to hear from both supporters and opponents of the legislation.

She said: “We recognise the strength of feeling about this Bill. As a committee we always aim to consider any Bill or issue in a careful, balanced and thorough way.

“We are committed to ensuring we scrutinise this Bill in detail so that we can hear and consider all views.

“The Bill’s stated aim is to ensure that people can access abortion services without fear of, and free from, intimidation, harassment or public judgment.

“We want to hear views from individuals and organisations on whether they agree with the proposals within this Bill and if they would welcome the changes it would bring about.”

This evening I formally lodged my Safe Access Zones Bill. It has taken an enormous effort to get it this far. I want to thank my team, campaigners and everyone who shared their stories with us. We would not be where we are without you. The Bill will be published tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/YivUOxHZRx — Gillian Mackay MSP (@GillianMacMSP) October 5, 2023

Commenting on the Bill going before the committee, Ms Mackay said: “This is a key moment and marks the start of parliamentary scrutiny for my Member’s Bill. I hope that as many people as possible engage with the process.

“This is a crucial Bill and I want it to be as effective and robust as possible.

“The consultation I undertook when preparing my Bill received over 12,000 submissions, which shows the depth of feeling.

“This feedback was crucial to shaping it, and I hope that we see a similar level of engagement for this stage of the process as well.

“There is no excuse for the intimidation and harassment that far too many people have been forced to endure outside hospitals all over Scotland.

“It is totally wrong, and my Bill will end it for good.”