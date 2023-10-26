Committee vows to ‘consider all views’ on abortion buffer zones Bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Committee vows to ‘consider all views’ on abortion buffer zones Bill

By Press Association
Health Committee convener Clare Haughey said MSPs will ‘consider all views’ on the legislation (PA)
A Holyrood committee has pledged to “consider all views” as it prepares to scrutinise legislation that would outlaw protests outside abortion facilities.

Green MSP Gillian Mackay has brought forward a Bill which, if passed by Holyrood, will create buffer zones around clinics offering abortion services.

Those opposed to abortion could be fined if they stage a protest within 200 metres of such a facility – with unlimited fines for serious breaches.

The legislation, which is being supported by the Scottish Government, was brought forward in response to complaints from women who faced protests when attending the clinics.

MSPs on Holyrood’s Health, Social Care and Sport Committee will scrutinise the Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) (Scotland) Bill, with convener Clare Haughey saying they want to hear from both supporters and opponents of the legislation.

She said: “We recognise the strength of feeling about this Bill. As a committee we always aim to consider any Bill or issue in a careful, balanced and thorough way.

“We are committed to ensuring we scrutinise this Bill in detail so that we can hear and consider all views.

“The Bill’s stated aim is to ensure that people can access abortion services without fear of, and free from, intimidation, harassment or public judgment.

“We want to hear views from individuals and organisations on whether they agree with the proposals within this Bill and if they would welcome the changes it would bring about.”

Commenting on the Bill going before the committee, Ms Mackay said: “This is a key moment and marks the start of parliamentary scrutiny for my Member’s Bill. I hope that as many people as possible engage with the process.

“This is a crucial Bill and I want it to be as effective and robust as possible.

“The consultation I undertook when preparing my Bill received over 12,000 submissions, which shows the depth of feeling.

“This feedback was crucial to shaping it, and I hope that we see a similar level of engagement for this stage of the process as well.

“There is no excuse for the intimidation and harassment that far too many people have been forced to endure outside hospitals all over Scotland.

“It is totally wrong, and my Bill will end it for good.”