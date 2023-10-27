Irish premier says EU position on Israel-Palestine conflict is evolving

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Irish premier says EU position on Israel-Palestine conflict is evolving

By Press Association
Leo Varadkar said the EU will have a role to play in moving towards a peace conference (Brian Lawless/PA)
Irish premier Leo Varadkar has said he believes the EU position on Israel-Palestine is “evolving” and that it would have a role to play in any future peace conference.

Mr Varadkar has said it is “possible” that EU states could update their statement to call for an Israel-Hamas ceasefire in the future, adding that the decades-long conflict would not end with military action.

On Thursday, EU leaders reiterated a condemnation of Hamas for “brutal and indiscriminate terrorist attacks across Israel”.

The European Council also strongly emphasised “Israel’s right to defend itself in line with international law”, while reiterating the importance of protecting civilians.

It also called for the implementation of humanitarian corridors and pauses to allow for the delivery of aid to Gaza.

Mr Varadkar, who had previously said that European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen’s comments on the conflict had “lacked balance”, said he was “satisfied with the language” of Thursday’s statement.

Speaking to reporters on the second day of a European Council meeting in Brussels, he said that countries were approaching the conflict from different perspectives.

“It was always going to be difficult to come to a compromise language that 27 countries with very different perspectives could sign up to.”

Good Friday Agreement 25th Anniversary
President of the European Council Charles Michel, president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (PA)

He added: “I think what you see over the last couple of weeks is an evolving European position.

“If you went back two, three weeks ago, it appeared that the European Union was supporting Israel without any equivocation or qualification.

“That changed a week or so ago to continuing to support Israel’s right to defend itself, but emphasising the supremacy of international law, particularly humanitarian law, to yesterday 27 countries calling for a pause to allow aid to get in, and to allow citizens and hostages to get out.

“So I think you’re seeing an evolving position there.”

He added: “But one thing I should say is that we’re all united on from day one, and continue to be united on, and that is total condemnation of the attacks carried out by Hamas.

“The fight against terrorism is a common European fight and there can be no equivocation on that.”

Asked about criticism of the EU’s response to the humanitarian situation in Gaza, Mr Varadkar said some countries would be “uncomfortable” with a common foreign affairs and defence policy.

“The option we have into the future is to have a common foreign policy, but that means being willing to be outvoted on occasion and I think people would be uncomfortable with that, too.

“But that’s a debate, I think, for another day,” he said.

Mr Varadkar reiterated his view of the EU willing to be part of any future peace conference, stating: “I think European Union has a role to play in that regard in particular.”

Shared Island Fund
Tanaiste Micheal Martin and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar have been vocal on the need to adhere to international law (PA)

“The history of this conflict didn’t begin with the attacks on October 7, and won’t end with a land war in Gaza.

“It’s very, very clear – 75 years or more of conflict between Israel and the Arabs, wars, terrorist attacks, huge instability.

“This won’t end because of a military solution and can’t.”

Mr Varadkar added that there was intense concern about the Israel-Hamas conflict escalating into increasing tensions in other regions, such as Lebanon.

The Irish Government has advised citizens in Lebanon to consider leaving the region while commercial options remain available.

“I think we’re all worried about the situation in Gaza escalating into a wider conflict involving the West Bank, involving Hezbollah and Lebanon, involving Iran and others,” he said.

“That’s a big concern that I think we all have and it really emphasises the need for a pause, for being able to get humanitarian aid in, hostages out, EU citizens being allowed to leave.

“And then in time, moving towards a peace conference, I think the European Union has a role to play in that regard in particular.”