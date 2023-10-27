Children leave teddies outside Foreign Office as part of call for Gaza ceasefire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Children leave teddies outside Foreign Office as part of call for Gaza ceasefire

By Press Association
Parents and children lay cuddly toys across the entrance to the Foreign Office in London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Dozens of children laid teddy bears outside the gates of the Foreign Office to put pressure on the Government to withdraw military support for Israel.

Gathering in central London on Friday, hundreds of parents chanted: “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

Tearful protesters accused the Government of being “complicit” in the deaths of thousands of children killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza after Hamas militants slaughtered more than 1,000 people in southern Israel.

They demanded an immediate ceasefire and called on the Government not to provide arms to Israel.

The demonstration was organised by a group of parents who said they felt compelled to act as they watched the scenes of destruction in Gaza.

They told the PA news agency they had been “overwhelmed” by support since they announced the protest two days ago.

Clare Welton, 34, a mother of two, helped lead a chant of “shame” against the Government.

Israel-Hamas conflict
Parents and children lay out cuddly toys (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

She said: “The UK Government is saying OK to arms companies increasing their sales to Israel at this time.

“What we want to see is the UK end its exports to Israel now and push immediately for a ceasefire, an end to the siege and the occupation of Palestine.

“Every child everywhere deserves safety – every single life is sacred.”

Annie Dowd, 40, a mother of three who helped arrange the protest, told PA: “We’re a group of parents absolutely horrified by what we’re seeing every day.

“We came together literally 48 hours ago and asked other parents to join us and for their children to bring teddy bears to commemorate those who are dying in Gaza with the complicity of our own Government.

“We’ve been absolutely overwhelmed with one and a half thousand parents getting in touch.

“As a mum, I can’t stomach recent events – I can’t see another Palestinian baby pulled out of the rubble.”

When asked whether Hamas bore some responsibility for the current conflict in Gaza after it launched the worst terrorist attack in Israel in decades, the charity worker said the proscribed group was a “question for the Palestinian people”.

She added: “Being UK citizens, what we can influence is what our Government does – what our Government is doing right now is supporting Israel who are responsible for the deaths of over two and a half thousand children.”

The Foreign Office has been approached for comment.