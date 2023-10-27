Counter-terror police searching for women with images of Hamas paragliders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Counter-terror police searching for women with images of Hamas paragliders

By Press Association
Women 1, 2 and 3 taking part in the pro-Palestine protest in Whitehall, London, on Saturday October 14 (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Women 1, 2 and 3 taking part in the pro-Palestine protest in Whitehall, London, on Saturday October 14 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Counter-terrorism police are searching for three women who wore pictures of Hamas paragliders and a man who held a poster supporting the terrorist group at pro-Palestine events in London.

Social media footage of a protest in Whitehall on October 14 shows two women with images of paragliders on their tops, while a third held a placard with the image on it.

Hamas, which is classed as a terrorist organisation in the UK, used paragliders as part of its attack on Israel on October 7.

Women 1 and 2 with a paraglider image attached to their backs
Women 1 and 2 with a paraglider image attached to their backs (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The Metropolitan Police also want to identify a man seen waving a placard with the words “I fully support Hamas” during a protest on Bond Street on October 21.

It has released images of all four of them in two separate appeals.

A man holding a placard with the words 'I fully support Hamas' on it
A man holding a placard with the words ‘I fully support Hamas’ on it (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Dominic Murphy, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “Detectives have carried out numerous enquiries to identify these people and we are now asking the public to take a good look at these images and tell us if they know who these people are.

“I would stress that we want to speak to these people to help us with our enquiries, and in fact, I would urge them to get in touch with us directly.”