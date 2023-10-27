Bomb during interview just a glimpse of everyday life, says Briton in Gaza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bomb during interview just a glimpse of everyday life, says Briton in Gaza

By Press Association
Zaynab Wandawi, a British national born in Salford, Manchester(Lalah Ali-Faten)
A British national in Gaza has said a bomb that exploded nearby during an interview is “just a glimpse” of what she and her family are going through every day in the war-torn territory.

Zaynab Wandawi, a British national born in Salford, Greater Manchester, and a teacher of English as a second language, travelled to Gaza at the beginning of October with her husband – who is British Palestinian – and his family, including seven siblings and his mother, for a family member’s wedding.

Ms Wandawi, 29, said that for “a couple of days” their trip was “relatively normal, for what Gaza considers normal” before war broke out, but they are now trapped in a warzone.

Zaynab Wandawi, a British national born in Salford, Manchester
During an interview with the PA news agency about her situation, a bomb could be heard approaching and then exploding next to the building Ms Wandawi was in.

“That was just a bomb next to our house,” she said.

“The sound of that bomb is just a glimpse, not even, of what we’re going through here every single day.

“Hundreds of those every day, and every time we hear a bomb we think: ‘Oh, who was affected by that bomb?’

“I’m OK, I was just checking on my family, we’re OK.”

Ms Wandawi said thousands of Palestinians have died while she has been there, while their access to water and fuel has also been cut.

“It’s just been terrible being here, it’s been horrible seeing so many lives destroyed, so many families shattered, so many children die,” she said.

“Thousands of Palestinians have died while I’ve been here, it’s been horrible.

“Not only are they attacking us with bombs but of course they’ve cut off our water, electricity, fuel, we have nothing, and it’s just affecting the civilians, these cuts.

“It’s a luxury, honestly, if you’re able to wash your body, you’re doing really good. It is difficult just to wash your hands in these situations.”

Zaynab Wandawi, a British national born in Salford, Manchester
During an interview about her situation, a bomb could be heard approaching and then exploding (Lalah Ali-Faten)

Ms Wandawi’s mother, Lalah Ali-Faten, 52, from Prestwich, north Manchester, said her daughter has been in touch with the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, but is receiving “more or less generic responses”.

“Their internet signal is very weak. So I wait for a message from her in the morning to see if she’s made it through the night, and as soon as I get a message there’s a temporary relief, but then as soon as her internet goes, I don’t know what’s happening,” she told PA.

“It’s been harrowing to be honest, from one minute to the next I don’t know if she’s alive, so that has affected us as a family really.

“Her birthday was on the 24th so she spent her birthday there, she turned 29 a few days ago. I see her on the calls and she’s visibly shaking, she’s not herself, she’s definitely traumatised, as are all the people there.”

Ms Wandawi said that they had planned to leave on October 17, and added that her husband’s brother is in high school, while his sister had just started at the University of Manchester, and had booked to return on October 12 in order to not miss school or university.

The Palestinian death toll has soared past 7,000 as Israel has carried out waves of devastating air strikes in response to a bloody Hamas incursion into southern Israel on October 7.

The UK meanwhile abstained on a UN Security Council resolution which would have called for “humanitarian pauses” to deliver lifesaving aid to millions in Gaza.

According to the UN’s news website, “UK Ambassador Barbara Woodward said that her country abstained from the resolution as the text needed to be clearer on Israel’s inherent right to self-defence, and because it ignored the fact that extremist group Hamas, which controls Gaza, is using Palestinian civilians as human shields”.

Ms Wandawi said: “We know the UN called for a vote for a ceasefire and the majority of the countries were in favour of this ceasefire, but the country that I’m from, the UK, abstained – abstained from a ceasefire!

“All we want is for the bombing to stop. So a message for our PM would be: you’ve abstained from a ceasefire, please don’t abstain from allowing your citizens to return home, please actually take action. Please stop the bombing, stop the killing.”

PA has contacted the FCDO for comment.