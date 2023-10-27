Boris Johnson joining GB News to offer ‘unvarnished’ views

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boris Johnson joining GB News to offer ‘unvarnished’ views

By Press Association
Boris Johnson is joining GB News (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Boris Johnson is joining GB News (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Boris Johnson has found his latest post-prime ministerial employment, with the former Tory leader set to join GB News.

He is the latest Conservative politician to find a place at the broadcaster, and in a video announcing his arrival the former MP said he would be giving his “unvarnished views” on a range of topics.

Mr Johnson, who also writes a column for the Daily Mail, said: “I am excited to say that I am shortly going to be joining you on GB News.

“I’m going to be giving this remarkable new TV channel my unvarnished views on everything from Russia, China, the war in Ukraine, how we meet all those challenges, to the huge opportunities that lie ahead for us, why I believe our best days are yet to come.

“And why on the whole the people of the world want to see more global Britain, not less.”

Mr Johnson resigned as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip in June in protest at the sanction recommended by the Privileges Committee after it found he lied to the Commons over partygate.

He quit as prime minister in 2022, following a mass revolt by ministers over his leadership.

He now joins a number of former Tory colleagues including close ally Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg and current Conservative deputy chairman Lee Anderson at the channel.

Former pensions minister Esther McVey and backbencher Philip Davies are also presenters.

Jacob Rees-Mogg’s State of The Nation
Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg in the studio at GB News (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The channel said that he would be joining as a “presenter, programme maker and commentator”, adding Mr Johnson would be playing a “key role” in the coverage of both the upcoming UK and US elections.

Mr Johnson has earned millions of pounds since leaving office, mostly for speaking fees but also for his upcoming memoirs.

The decision to join GB News is a coup for the TV channel, while also giving Mr Johnson a new platform to air his views and opinions.

He has made recurring interventions since leaving office on the war in Ukraine, repeatedly urging Western leaders to go further in offering support to Kyiv in its fight against Russia.

Mr Johnson sought advice from Whitehall’s appointments watchdog before taking up the job.

The Advisory Committee on Business Appointments said it did not have any “particular concerns” about the role.