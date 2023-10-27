Salmond to accuse SNP of ‘stringing Scots along’ on independence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Politics

Salmond to accuse SNP of ‘stringing Scots along’ on independence

By Press Association
Alba Party members will gather in Glasgow for their conference on Saturday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Former first minister Alex Salmond is set to accuse the SNP of “stringing the Scottish people along” over independence.

Speaking at the Alba Party conference on Saturday, he is expected to hit out at his former party – one of the chief targets for his party’s attacks in recent years.

The case for independence, he is set to say, “has never been stronger” while the UK Government and Westminster “has never been politically weaker”, but he will also claim the SNP has lost the right to lead the independence movement.

Addressing delegates at the Woodside Halls in Glasgow, he will say: “Over the past eight years, I have watched on as the dramatic gains made by the independence movement over a quarter of a century have been thrown away as political opportunity after political opportunity has been allowed to pass Scotland by.

“Those unwilling or unable to face Westminster down have hidden behind arguments of process in stringing the Scottish people along.

“We’ve heard from the SNP recently that we should concentrate on the ‘why’ of independence and not the ‘how’.

“In fact most Scots know why. They live through it in the day-to-day challenge of trying to make ends meet in a very British cost-of-living crisis.

“But for Scotland to vote for independence the people must have a credible route to believe in. They have to know the ‘how’ as well as the why.

“Those in privileged positions in the Scottish Parliament may think that they have all the time in the world, and some may even have begun to believe that the independence movement exists to keep them in those positions.

“In reality their positions only have validity to deliver the people of Scotland their independence.”

Alex Salmond
Alex Salmon will address Alba members on Saturday (Robert Perry/PA)

He stressed the issue of Scottish independence cannot be “kicked into the long grass”.

Since well before the 2014 referendum, the SNP has been the de facto leader of the independence movement, owing to its position as the biggest party both in terms of members and its number of elected MPs and MSPs.

But Mr Salmond – whose party has never won an electoral seat – said that time is over.

“The SNP have left a vacuum where idealism and hope once prevailed and abdicated their right to lead the independence campaign,” he will tell Alba members.

“Alba are now the only political party in Scotland that demands Scotland’s independence as an immediate priority, and it’s time for those that share this belief to join us in delivering it.

“Alba must grow to fill the independence vacuum which the SNP have left.”

An SNP spokesperson said: “SNP conference debated and decided earlier this month that a vote for the SNP at the general election is a vote for Scotland to become an independent country.”