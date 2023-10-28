BBC’s refusal to call Hamas terrorists was wrong says Badenoch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BBC’s refusal to call Hamas terrorists was wrong says Badenoch

By Press Association
Secretary of State for Business and Trade Kemi Badenoch (PA)
Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch has criticised the BBC’s refusal to call Hamas terrorists after the attacks on Israel which sparked the growing conflict.

She told the Daily Telegraph a “false equivalence” has been made in “an attempt to be impartial”.

“Given all of the footage that we saw, we were in no doubt that what we were looking at was a terror attack,” she said, defending the UK continuing to deal with Qatar which is believed to be housing members of Hamas.

“If you stop doing business with people, if you stop talking to them, then you have less influence and you’re unable to help shape the outcome of events.”

Ms Badenoch, who is also the minister for women and equalities, backed up her assertion at the Conservative Party that the UK is “the best country in the world to be black”.

On the eve of the G7 Trade Summit in Osaka, Japan, she said she believes the country is as good a place to be black as it is white.

“I think so,” said Ms Badenoch, who was born in London but spent part of her childhood in Nigeria. “Being an ethnic minority, irrespective of what country you’re in, is challenging and that is just human nature.

“Even in countries where everybody is black, when you have ethnic minorities within them, as I saw within Nigeria, they often face very significant discrimination, more so than the sort of discrimination that I have seen myself in the UK.”

Conservative Party Conference 2023
Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch delivers a speech during the Conservative Party annual conference (PA)

She continued: “I’m not saying that our country is perfect, but I’m saying that our country is better than others in handling differences.

“The message I would say to many of those people who want to portray life in the UK as being so terrible is that if it was so, why is it that people keep coming here?”

She said many of her critics believe she should hold certain views due to her colour and are trying to “silence people like me”.

“As long as there are people like me out there showing what a success the UK is at hosting people from other countries, they are not going to be able to make profit from stoking division, so I make no apologies for that,” she said.

She said she is “not worried at all” by Labour denting the Conservatives’ traditional image as the party of business, saying the opposition “have not done their homework” and “assume the EU is the answer to everything”.