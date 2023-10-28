Tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators take to London streets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators take to London streets

By Press Association
Pro-Palestinian protesters at the march in London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Pro-Palestinian protesters at the march in London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters have taken to London streets, demanding a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

Rallies have also been organised elsewhere in the UK – including in Manchester and Glasgow.

In London on Saturday, demonstrators gathered with banners and posters and let off fireworks and red and green flares.

Some chanted “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”, despite controversy around the slogan’s meaning.

Protesters letting off green and red flares
Protesters let off green and red flares (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

A woman was knocked over by a police horse after the animal was startled by fireworks but appeared to be fine when she was brought back to her feet.

More than 1,000 Metropolitan Police officers are on duty for the demonstration, the force announced on X, formerly Twitter.

The Met said it expected large crowds around Embankment, Westminster and Waterloo Bridges, the Strand, Whitehall and nearby roads.

It warned the force would be vigilant in responding to crime.

Protesters on the London march
Tens of thousands gathered in protest on Saturday (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“There is absolutely no place in London for hate crime,” the Met said on X.

“Officers will respond to any criminality where they see it and take decisive action, but there may be things not seen in the moment.

“We’ll also be reviewing CCTV and images/video shared by the public to identify offences.”

Several conditions have been imposed under the Public Order Act, including that protesters should follow a specified route and should not gather in a specified area outside the Israeli Embassy.

A protest is due to take place in Bristol city centre on Sunday.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary said it was expecting between 2,000 and 5,000 people to gather.