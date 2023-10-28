Minister pictured campaigning with suspended former Tory MP Peter Bone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Minister pictured campaigning with suspended former Tory MP Peter Bone

By Press Association
Wellingborough MP Peter Bone has been suspended from the Commons for six weeks (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Wellingborough MP Peter Bone has been suspended from the Commons for six weeks (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A minister has been photographed campaigning with a former Conservative MP who was suspended from the Commons after a probe found he had engaged in bullying and sexual misconduct.

Tom Pursglove, a minister in the Department for Work and Pensions, was photographed by The Sunday Mirror canvassing with Peter Bone MP.

The Commons on Wednesday approved a six-week suspension for Mr Bone after Parliament’s Independent Expert Panel (IEP) upheld counts of bullying and sexual misconduct against him relating to a staff member.

The panel found that he had indecently exposed himself to the complainant in the bathroom of a hotel room during a work trip to Madrid. Mr Bone has denied the allegations.

A recall petition, due to open next month, will trigger a by-election if signed by 10% of voters in his Wellingborough constituency.

Despite Mr Bone having been stripped of the Tory whip a day after the report was published on October 16, he has continued to campaign for the Tories in Northamptonshire.

The Sunday Mirror reported that Corby MP Mr Pursglove was out door-knocking with Mr Bone only two days after his suspension was ratified by MPs.

Approached by the newspaper for comment, the Tory minister refused to say whether it was appropriate for him to be canvassing with a suspended MP.

Mr Pursglove on Saturday shared a tweet from Helen Harrison, a Conservative councillor on North Northamptonshire Council, showing a group of campaigners, including some from his Corby constituency, out campaigning ahead of a local council by-election.

The picture shows Mr Bone among the activists, holding leaflets with the Tory candidate’s profile on.

Mr Bone reportedly told the Mirror: “I’d love to talk to you but we’re out canvassing. Have a nice day.”

Tom Pursglove
Conservative minister Tom Pursglove (Richard Townshend/UK Parliament)

The former deputy leader of the Commons is said to have driven away from the canvassing session in the same car as Mr Pursglove.

The Conservative Party said it would not be commenting.

Mr Pursglove has also been approached for comment by the PA news agency.

The IEP found Mr Bone had “verbally belittled, ridiculed, abused and humiliated” an employee and “repeatedly physically struck and threw things” at him.

As well as being found to have indecently exposed himself, the MP also imposed an “unwanted and humiliating ritual” on the man by forcing him to sit with his hands in his lap when the politician was unhappy with his work, the investigation found.

Mr Bone has said the allegations against him are “false and untrue” and “without foundation”.

The complainant at the centre of the case has told the BBC it was a “horrid, brutal, dark experience that left me a broken shell of the young man I once was”.

Labour has urged Mr Bone to stand down immediately and spare his constituencies the recall process.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has conceded that a by-election in the seat, that Mr Bone won with a 18,500 majority in 2019, would be “difficult” for the Tories.

The five-figure majority is smaller than those the Tories had held in both Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire in 2019, seats that were lost in recent by-elections to Labour.