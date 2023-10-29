Joe Wicks ‘turned down Boris Johnson’s request to front public health campaign’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Joe Wicks ‘turned down Boris Johnson’s request to front public health campaign’

By Press Association
Joe Wicks (Ian West/PA)
Joe Wicks (Ian West/PA)

Fitness expert and YouTube star Joe Wicks has said he turned down then-prime minister Boris Johnson’s offer to front a public health campaign because he did not think it was sincere.

Wicks, who was awarded an MBE in 2022 and is known as The Body Coach, said he met Mr Johnson in early 2022 but thought the campaign lacked substance and was just a “PR thing”.

The 37-year-old said: “I was invited to 10 Downing Street, and I met Boris Johnson.

Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson (Rui Vieira/PA)

“He wanted me to be the face of an NHS campaign. But it didn’t feel right for me.

“I just didn’t feel passionate about it. It felt like a PR thing. You know – just shake hands and have a photo with him. It didn’t feel genuine.

“It didn’t feel like it would have much impact. I want to do things in my time and energy that mean something.”

Speaking to Unfiltered, a new health and performance website, Wicks added: “It didn’t feel authentic. I just want to stick to what I’m good at, which is fitness content, and recipes that get people cooking.”

Wicks – who said he turned down up to £10 million from a supermarket chain to promote ready meals because he “wouldn’t want my nan eating them” – also criticised the growing popularity of anti-obesity drugs.

“I keep seeing all these articles about companies investing in this obesity drug,” he said.

“I can’t comment on the drugs, but I don’t think it helps the psychological issues of binge eating or over-eating because of poor mental health. It isn’t a cure.

“Ultimately, I think it’s a decision for businesses to get more revenue.

Coronavirus
Ben and Isaac Rickett follow a fitness workout by Joe Wicks (Martin Rickett/PA)

“You have to address those lifestyle issues and the mental barriers to nutrition and exercise. I would much rather get people moving and exercising and cooking a meal.

“I have a long-term vision for what I’m doing. I’ve got a vision for a legacy.

“I actually want to be a trusted brand that people go to for years to come, so that when you or your mum or dad feel unwell or unhappy or unhealthy, they come and do The Body Coach plan.”

The full interview with Wicks is available at unfilteredonline.com