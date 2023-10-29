Son of partygate investigator Sue Gray announces bid to be Labour MP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Son of partygate investigator Sue Gray announces bid to be Labour MP

By Press Association
Sue Gray’s son has announced he hopes to run as a Labour candidate at the next election (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The son of partygate investigator Sue Gray has announced he is campaigning to be a Labour candidate at the next general election.

Activist Liam Conlon announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he is running to be the party’s candidate in Beckenham and Penge, a new seat created in south-east London.

“Our new constituency needs a Labour MP who will deliver real change for those who need it most,” he tweeted.

“It starts with winning. That won’t be easy, but I’ll bring my national campaigning experience to help make it happen.”

Mr Conlon lists himself on his website as vice chair of the Lewisham West and Penge Constituency Labour Party (CLP), national chair of the Labour Party Irish Society and a disabilities officer at the Communication Workers Union (CWU).

He has shared pictures of himself on social media campaigning during by-elections in Mid Bedfordshire and Selby and Ainsty.

His mother is Ms Gray, the former senior civil servant who led the partygate investigation into coronavirus lockdown-breaking gatherings in Downing Street, a report that played a key role in the downfall of Boris Johnson’s premiership.

She switched this year to become Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s chief of staff in a move that irked Mr Johnson and some Conservative MPs.

Taking on the partygate probe saw Ms Gray go from an influential but little-known arbiter of conduct in Government to a household name within months.

The anti-sleaze watchdog, the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments, recommended a six-month delay between her leaving the civil service and starting the job with Sir Keir — advice Labour accepted.

Ms Gray started her role with Labour in September and is regularly seen around the parliamentary estate in Westminster, having been tasked with preparing the party — which is consistently well ahead of the Conservatives in the poll — for potentially entering 10 Downing Street after the next election.

She is married to country and western singer husband, Bill Conlon, with the pair running a pub in Newry, Northern Ireland, at the height of the Troubles in the late 1980s.

A Tory MP suggested her son’s bid to contest a seat for Labour “raises questions about whether Sue Gray was ever truly impartial”.

Paul Bristow, MP for Peterborough, told The Sun On Sunday: “(How) could she have been when her own flesh and blood was busy trying to get a seat at the next election?”

But Jill Rutter, an associate fellow at think tank British Future and a former Treasury worker, said it was “silly” for there to be any disgruntlement over his decision to run.

“Liam Conlon has been active in Labour for longer than Sue Gray,” Ms Rutter tweeted, pointing out Mr Conlon’s different leadership roles with party groups.

“He would be a great choice for neighbouring Beckenham and Penge, irrespective of his mother.”

The Tories have selected Bob Stewart, the MP for Beckenham, as the party’s prospective parliamentary candidate for Beckenham and Penge.

The seat has been created following a review carried out by the Boundary Commission for England to make Westminster seats more uniform in terms of  population size.