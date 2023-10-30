Third of young people get jobs through a contact, survey shows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Third of young people get jobs through a contact, survey shows

By Press Association
Around a third of employers said they were more likely to hire someone from a ‘similar background’ (Alamy/PA)
Just under a third of young employees in the UK got their jobs through a personal connection, according to a new poll released on Monday.

The research, which asked 4,000 16 to 25-year-olds about their experience, showed that 61% said that it is increasingly hard to get a job without knowing the right person or having another way in.

The research, conducted by Opinium on behalf of the charity UK Youth and KFC, also surveyed 500 businesses. Of them 95% said that their application process judges all applicants equally. But 32% said that it is difficult for candidates to get a job without a connection.

Fifty-five per cent of employers said they were more likely to hire someone who had been recommended by a colleague, friend or family member.

It also found that 24% would be more likely to hire a candidate who went to the same university as they had. Thirty-four per cent said the same if someone came from a “similar background.”

Ndidi Okezie, chief executive of UK Youth said: “In the UK, countless young people lack the opportunities, support and skills needed for secure stable employment, worsened by the pandemic and the ongoing cost of living crisis.

“It is crucial for the Government to offer support and invest in initiatives that empower young people, but equally vital are collaborations between youth work organisations and businesses.”

KFC and UK Youth have launched a new programme to help 6,000 young people land their first jobs.