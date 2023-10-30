Ministers cut the amount of time offenders have to declare convictions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ministers cut the amount of time offenders have to declare convictions

By Press Association
Justice Secretary Alex Chalk said having to declare unspent convictions years later can be a ‘huge barrier’ to reintegration in society (Aaron Chown/PA)
Ministers have reduced the amount of time that offenders have to declare their criminal convictions, including removing lifetime declarations for some former prisoners.

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk said having to declare unspent convictions years after being released from prison can be a “huge barrier” to reintegration into society.

His department said it can be an obstacle to finding employment, accessing housing and being accepted for insurance.

Under the rule change, custodial sentences of four years or more, for crimes deemed less serious, will become “spent” after a seven-year period of rehabilitation, as long as no further offence is committed.

Offenders who have committed serious sexual, violent, or terrorist offences are excluded from the changes, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said.

Those applying for jobs that involve working with vulnerable people will still have to disclose their convictions through standard and enhanced Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) checks.

Nearly 125,000 people sentenced last year will benefit from the reforms, according to the MoJ.

Conservative Cabinet minister Mr Chalk said: “Carrying the weight of life-long criminal records even after serving their time is a huge barrier for many offenders seeking to reintegrate into society and turn away from a life of crime.

“These reforms will help ex-offenders get the steady income, routine and purpose they need which cuts reoffending and ensures fewer members of the public become victims of crime.”

The reforms came into force on Saturday October 28 under the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act.

The changes mean that an adult given a custodial sentence of a year or less will have to declare it for 12 months, down from two years for those handed sentences of six months or fewer.

A custodial sentence of between one and four years will need to be declared for four years and custody of more than four years for seven.

Under previous rules, custody of more than six months, and up to two-and-a-half years, had to be declared for four years, sentences of up to four years were not considered unspent for seven years and sentences of more than four years were never spent.

The MoJ said employment can help reduce reoffending, which it said costs the taxpayer up to £18 billion each year.

It expects the changes to make it easier for convicts released from jail to find work and accommodation.

It comes after the Justice Secretary announced earlier this month that fewer “low-level offenders” will be sent to prison.

They will instead be set to work performing other tasks such as cleaning up local neighbourhoods.

But rapists will still be forced to serve their full sentence in prison under the promised reforms.