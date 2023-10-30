Single-use plastic ban comes into force in Wales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Single-use plastic ban comes into force in Wales

By Press Association
The Welsh Government said the ban will reduce the flow of plastic pollution into the environment (Ben Birchall/PA)
Several single-use plastics have been banned from being sold across Wales as new legislation comes into force.

The Welsh Government said the ban will reduce the flow of plastic pollution into the environment by prohibiting the supply of certain products.

Single-use plastic straws are now banned from sale in Wales although there are exemptions for health reasons (Kisty O'Connor/PA)
From Monday, the following single-use plastics are prohibited from sale:

– Single-use plastic plates.

– Single-use plastic cutlery.

– Single-use plastic drinks stirrers.

– Cups made of expanded or foamed extruded polystyrene.

– Takeaway food containers made of expanded or foamed extruded polystyrene.

– Single-use plastic balloon sticks.

– Single-use plastic-stemmed cotton buds.

– Single-use plastic drinking straws.

Climate change minister Julie James said the ban builds on the work of many communities across Wales who have already gone plastic free.

“This is the first step in phasing out the need for unnecessary single-use plastic being used and sold in Wales,” she said.

“We’re committed to eradicating single-use plastic and our next phase will see the banning of plastic single-use carrier bags, polystyrene lids for cups and food containers, and products made of oxo-degradable plastic, which will come into force before the end of the Senedd term.

“Many businesses across Wales have already adopted the change prior to the ban by switching to reusable products or swapping out their plastic for cardboard or paper alternatives where reusables aren’t suitable.

“We’re also looking at plastic-based wet wipes which can block drains, contribute to flooding and add microplastic fibres to our environment.

“If we all take a ‘Team Wales’ approach and look to reuse, recycle and repair more, it’ll help create a greener future for generations to come.”

The Welsh Government has placed exemptions on single-use plastic straws for those who use them to eat and drink safely and independently.

In England, a ban on a range of single-use plastic items came into force on October 1 and follows a similar move in Scotland last year.