Somerville: UK Government should use its powers to help refugees from Gaza

By Press Association
Shirley-Anne Somerville has called on the UK Government to use its resettlement scheme (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland’s Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville has urged the UK Home Secretary to step in and help rehome refugees from war-torn Gaza.

The MSP has penned a letter to Suella Braverman asking her to use the UK Government’s resettlement scheme to assist those fleeing the escalating conflict.

Her call comes as Israeli troops pushed deeper into the northern Gaza Strip amid continued airstrikes.

According to the Gaza health ministry, the death toll among Palestinians has passed 8,000.

The Scottish Government has pledged £500,000 in humanitarian funding to the UN Relief and Works Agency to help displaced people in Gaza.

Ms Somerville wrote: “Despite the horrific conditions we are seeing in Gaza, we know that many Palestinians will choose to stay, and they must be supported with humanitarian aid to do so.

“However, there will also be some who want to leave. The Scottish Government has called upon the international community to commit to a refugee resettlement programme.

“In the past, people across Scotland and the UK have opened up their hearts and communities to welcome those from Syria, Ukraine, Afghanistan, and many other countries. We are ready to do so again.

“I call on the UK Government to use the already established UK Resettlement Scheme, which works with the UN High Commission for Refugees, to allow a route to safety for the most vulnerable such as children and families, those with severe health needs, and those with links to residents in Scotland.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The UK is committed to supporting those directly from regions of conflict and instability.

“Since 2015 we have offered a safe and legal route to the UK to over half a million people seeking safety but our approach must be considered in the round, rather than on a crisis-by-crisis basis.”