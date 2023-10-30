Just Stop Oil protesters arrested at Westminster demonstration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Just Stop Oil protesters arrested at Westminster demonstration

By Press Association
More than 60 Just Stop Oil protesters were arrested following a slow-march demonstration in Parliament Square (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
More than 60 Just Stop Oil protesters have been arrested after the activist group carried out a demonstration in Westminster on Monday morning.

Demonstrators laid down and sat on the floor of every corner of Parliament Square after marching around the central London road in orange hi-vis jackets.

Many of the protesters were then placed into handcuffs by police after refusing to move off the floor.

The Metropolitan Police posted on social media: “Officers have arrested 62 Just Stop Oil activists who were in the road in Parliament Square”.

They added that its officers had arrived “within four minutes of receiving the initial report”.

The police force said the arrests were made under section seven of the Public Order Act.

Officers can make arrests under section seven if a protester “disproportionately interferes with road transport infrastructure” – the Metropolitan Police said its officers will take into account “a person’s right to protest” before making an arrest.

Just Stop Oil activist Matt Cunningham, 26, told the PA news agency that he was taking part in the protest because the Government had “blatantly ignored its own climate advisers”.

The demonstrator, who had come from Suffolk to take part in the march, said: “I want a future, I want a family, I want a business and I can’t do that with a climate that’s not liveable.”

He added: “I have a five-month-old nephew and I can’t face the thought that his future is destroyed by people who don’t care and just want profit.”

Just Stop Oil protester Victoria Lindsell, 68, said: “We will stop the moment Rishi Sunak listens to our demands, which are no new licences for fossil fuels.”

Just Stop Oil protest
Just Stop Oil activists demonstrate in Parliament Square to demand the government immediately halt all new oil, gas and coal projects in the UK (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Anita Kempf, 61, who was on holiday in London from Switzerland, said she thought the protest in Parliament Square would “not change anything”.

She added: “We should just ignore them. It doesn’t achieve anything protesting like that”.

Just Stop Oil posted on social media that 65 people were marching on Monday morning to demand “an end to new oil and gas”.

The activist group added in a post on X: “Ordinary people are in the road at Parliament Square, calling out our government’s genocidal policy of new fossil fuels.”