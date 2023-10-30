Candle-lit cathedral vigil calls for ‘human solidarity’ amid conflict

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Candle-lit cathedral vigil calls for ‘human solidarity’ amid conflict

By Press Association
People attend a candle-lit vigil of solidarity for peace in the Middle East, at Canterbury Cathedral (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A vigil has been held at Canterbury Cathedral urging people to “come together in human solidarity” as the Israel-Hamas conflict continued.

The Dean of Canterbury, the Very Rev David Monteith, organised Monday’s event in reaction to the “horror and disbelief” in what has happened for “all peoples in the Holy Land” since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.

Dozens of people gathered in the rain holding electric candles and lights, while some tied ribbons of peace to railings outside the cathedral.

The event was a non-political gathering (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Ahead of the gathering, Mr Monteith said: “It’s easy to feel very helpless and hopeless in these situations but I think one of the things we can do is come together with a sense of solidarity, and with each other as human beings, as sisters and brothers.

“Even though separated by distance and culture and other things that separate us, in the end we are all human beings.”

The Anglican cleric invited representatives of the Jewish, Muslim and Christian communities to take part, and a silence was held to remember those killed, kidnapped and injured.

Ribbons were tied to railings outside the cathedral (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Mr Monteith said the three faiths are connected with a “common heritage” in their stories and a time of silence can renew a “sense of connectedness” and inspire people to do something positive in the face of hardship.

“It’s incumbent upon religious leaders at a time like this to call for calm and to demonstrate how it’s possible to work well together in our difficulties,” he added.

Those attending were told in advance that it would be a non-political event, with no political slogans, signs or symbols permitted.

The dean said: “This is not a political rally, this is not an opportunity to come and shout political slogans.

“It’s coming together in human solidarity way beyond all the politics of this and to recognise what we share in common beyond this.”