Think tank sets out alternative proposal to ‘impractical’ Rwanda scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Think tank sets out alternative proposal to ‘impractical’ Rwanda scheme

By Press Association
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, on board a Border Force vessel (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, on board a Border Force vessel (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A think tank has set out an alternative proposal to the Government’s “impractical” and “costly” Rwanda scheme, addressing the small boat crisis and the broader challenges faced by the UK asylum system.

The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) believes that a more “humane” response can be adopted to handle the rise in asylum seekers making the journey across the Channel.

The independent, progressive public-policy think tank recommends establishing safer and more accessible routes for those seeking refuge in the UK.

This includes piloting a unique refugee visa, particularly for Afghans, allowing them to apply for temporary leave to enter the UK via embassies in other countries, diminishing the need for Channel crossings.

Alongside this, the IPPR calls for renewed collaboration with European nations to tackle jointly people smuggling, resolve immigration statuses in northern France, and develop mutual agreements on processing asylum claims.

The think tank also makes the case for a revamp of the UK’s current asylum system, addressing the significant backlog and reimagining the asylum accommodation model.

Marley Morris, associate director for migration at IPPR, said: “The Government has challenged those opposed to the Rwanda deal to propose a credible alternative. Our new report does just that.

“Compared with the impractical, costly Rwanda plan, our focus is on solutions which are humane, evidence-based and deliverable.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman meets Rwandan President Paul Kagame in March
Home Secretary Suella Braverman meets Rwandan President Paul Kagame in March (PA)

“Under our approach, the Government would reform and expand safe alternatives for people seeking refuge in the UK, to divert them away from crossing the Channel in dangerous, unseaworthy boats.

“New deals with the UK’s partners in Europe would seek a managed, orderly approach to resolving asylum claims.

“And finally, we need to get to grips with the failures of the asylum system at home with a concerted effort to triage asylum claims and bring down the backlog, saving millions on hotels in the process.”

The Supreme Court is currently reviewing the Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, with a decision expected by the end of the year.

The IPPR’s proposal is part of a report titled Charting new waters: A progressive policy response to the channel crossings.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “The UK has a proud history of providing protection, having offered a safe and legal route to over half-a-million people.

“However, illegal migration is a complex, global issue, and one which requires fresh solutions.

“That’s why our migration partnership with Rwanda will prevent more lives from being put at risk in the Channel.

“The Illegal Migration Act will also break the cycle of people-smuggling gangs, put an end to the unacceptable use of hotels, and clear the legacy asylum backlog which has already fallen by over 35,000 cases.”