Proportion waiting more than 12 hours at A&E at highest since January

By Press Association
Some 1,281 people waited more than 12 hours at A&E departments in the week to October 22 (Jeff Moore/PA)
The proportion of people waiting more than 12 hours at A&E is at its highest level since January, new figures have shown.

In the week to October 22, 5.8% of people – a total of 1,281 – attending Scotland’s emergency departments waited more than half a day.

The figure rose from 4.1% the previous week and the last time it was higher was in January when 7% of people waited that long.

In the same week, 65.1% were seen and subsequently admitted, transferred or discharged at emergency departments, dropping from 66% the week before, the figures showed.

The statistics represent the worst since May, when 64.3% were seen within four hours in the week up to May 14, and it has only risen above 70% in a single week once.

The proportion of people seen within eight hours (12.6%) was also the worst since early April.

The Scottish Government aims to ensure 90% of people are seen within four hours.

Health Secretary Michael Matheson said performance in A&E was “not where it needs to be” and the Scottish Government was “continuing to work with boards to support the delivery of sustained improvements”.

He added: “Hospital bed occupancy continues to be a major factor impacting on performance.

Michael Matheson
Health Secretary Michael Matheson said performance is not where it needs to be (Robert Perry/PA)

“To address this, the delayed discharge and hospital occupancy action plan is being implemented at pace, delivering actions we know work to ensure patients receive the right care in the right setting.

“Our winter plan will support boards to maximise capacity to meet demand and our £12 million expansion of Hospital at Home will ensure people receive care at home or as close to home as possible, where clinically appropriate, to help reduce pressure on our emergency departments.”

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: “A&E waiting times hitting their worst level since May should set alarms going in the Scottish Government.

“A&E waits did not get close to the 95% target over the summer when waits are typically shorter and now as we head into winter waits are worsening from an even lower starting point than normal.

“NHS staff simply don’t have the beds, safe staffing and resources they need. They are working flat out but they need support from the SNP/Green government now before winter pressures arrive in their true strength.

“That means an urgent inquiry into the hundreds of avoidable deaths linked to the emergency care crisis, a staff burnout prevention strategy and a health and social care staff assembly.”