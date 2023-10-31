More firms going bust in England and Wales than since 2009

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More firms going bust in England and Wales than since 2009

By Press Association
More businesses have gone bust in England and Wales in recent months than since 2009 (Gareth Fuller/PA)
More businesses have gone bust in England and Wales in recent months than since 2009 amid the aftermath of the financial crisis, according to Government figures.

The construction, retail and hospitality sectors are among the hardest hit.

Company insolvencies jumped by a 10th between July and September, compared to the same period last year, new Insolvency Service data revealed.

There were 6,208 insolvencies registered over the quarter, which included 4,965 creditors’ voluntary liquidations (CVLs) and 735 compulsory liquidations.

CVLs indicate that the director of a company has opted to wind it up if it cannot pay off its debts, rather than being forced to do so by creditors.

The latest quarter’s total was 2% lower than between April and June, however, where insolvencies surged to 6,319 – the highest level since the second quarter of 2009.

The last two quarters have seen more firms going bust than when the UK was gripped by the downturn caused by the global financial crisis.

Furthermore, there have been more CVLs than since the current series of the Government’s records began in 1960.

Many businesses have been recovering from the Covid pandemic, with the unwinding of support measures, and grappling with high inflation, rising interest rates and dampened consumer demand.

Mark Ford, partner in restructuring and recovery services at Evelyn Partners, said: “The recent spike in total insolvencies has mainly come from company voluntary liquidations, rather than other insolvency processes, and this suggests that it is business directors taking the decision to liquidate their companies.

“It would appear that they are concluding that the game is up with the combination of legacy debt from the Covid pandemic and facing very strong financial headwinds and global uncertainty.”

Construction firms saw the highest number of insolvencies at 4,276 over the past year, nearly a fifth of all the cases where the sector has been identified.

Wholesale, retail, and hospitality have also experienced more companies going bust, with many firms impacted by higher energy bills and business costs, and waning consumer confidence.

Meanwhile, the number of businesses in “critical” financial distress has surged by nearly a quarter between July and September, compared with the previous three months, according to figures from consultancy Begbies Traynor.

The analysis also raised concerns over the outlook for the construction and property sectors, with a spike in the number of firms at risk.

Julie Palmer, partner at Begbies Traynor, said: “The construction industry, which has long been a bellwether for the health of the economy, looks particularly vulnerable with over 70,000 firms now in significant financial distress and circa 6,000 in much more serious critical financial distress – often a precursor to formal insolvency.

“These businesses must now struggle through a period of inflation-eroded margins, weak demand and a looming recession. It is likely to be an insurmountable task for many.”