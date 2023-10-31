‘Immoral’ asset managers have ‘co-opted’ diversity agenda, says Gove

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Immoral’ asset managers have ‘co-opted’ diversity agenda, says Gove

By Press Association
Communities Secretary Michael Gove has said the concentration of wealth in the hands of a few has helped undermine capitalism in recent decades (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Big corporations have “co-opted” diversity and inclusion to “insulate themselves” from resentment at their wealth, Michael Gove has said.

In a speech on Tuesday, the long-serving Cabinet minister described “the accumulation of wealth for its own sake” as “immoral” and attacked asset managers’ focus on getting returns on investments as working to undermine capitalism.

Mr Gove said: “We have seen a concentration of wealth, a tendency towards monopoly and oligopoly that has meant that the gains of economic growth have increasingly been concentrated in the hands of a few.”

He made the comments at a conference organised by the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship (Arc), which brought together right-wing figures in Greenwich, south-east London, to discuss the direction of conservatism.

Along with “the behaviour of asset managers”, the Communities Secretary said quantitative easing has increased the wealth of those who already owned assets while leaving those without assets facing rising costs of living.

He added that large corporations have been able to use “their size, their lobbying ability, their closeness and proximity to power” to “rig markets in their favour”.

“Those who have been privileged, those who already have significant assets, those who are smart and connected, have been able to enrich themselves at a rate that has only exacerbated inequality and therefore led to resentment,” he said.

He added that these “privileged” groups have allied themselves with “the resentment industry”, which he described as “the biggest growth industry in the world”.

He said: “You will find that there are major figures, major institutions within the corporate world who are well aware that the decisions that they’ve taken have enriched them, that carried interest, that the way in which asset managers operate have meant that they have done incredibly well out of the division of spoils in our country.

“And they are also conscious that they need to insulate themselves from the envy, resentment and, indeed, sense of injustice that is out there.

“So what they’ve done is they’ve co-opted individuals from the resentment industry to be their advisers on ESG (environmental, social and governance), EDI (equity, diversity and inclusion) or whatever other acronymic shield they wish to put up.”

Alliance for Responsible Citizenship conference
Michael Gove made his comments at a conference organised by the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Arc was founded earlier this year and is backed by Dubai-based investment company Legatum Ventures and British investor Sir Paul Marshall, who are both investors in GB News.

Controversial Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson and Conservative peer Baroness Stroud are among its leading figures.

Discussions at the conference on Tuesday focused on free markets, social relations and the environment.

The audience also heard comments from scientist Steve Koonin, who said there is no climate crisis and claimed that refusing funding for fossil fuel projects in the developed world is “immoral”.