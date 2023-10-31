Government needs to act urgently to address ‘disappointing’ T-level uptake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Government needs to act urgently to address ‘disappointing’ T-level uptake

By Press Association
T-levels were launched in September 2020 and are still being rolled out in England (David Jones/PA)
T-levels were launched in September 2020 and are still being rolled out in England (David Jones/PA)

The Government needs to act urgently to address the “disappointing” number of students starting T-levels, the Association of Colleges has warned.

David Hughes, chief executive of the Association of Colleges (AoC), is calling on the Government to look at how its flagship technical qualifications will be promoted, following the announcement of major reforms to post-16 education.

In a letter to Education Secretary Gillian Keegan, Mr Hughes said the numbers starting T-levels – which were launched in September 2020 and are still being rolled out in England – were “falling short” of the Government’s ambitions.

He added: “A large part of this is that many potential T-level students did not achieve good GCSEs and are therefore not ready.”

In October, the Prime Minister announced plans to introduce the Advanced British Standard (ABS) – a new single post-16 qualification which will eventually replace A-levels and T-levels when fully implemented.

The Department for Education (DfE) has said previously that T-levels will continue to roll out as they will “provide the technical options” for the ABS, which is expected to take a decade to deliver in full.

Mr Hughes said the AoC would welcome an “open discussion” about how T-levels will be promoted to parents, students and employers in light of the ABS.

In the open letter to the Education Secretary, Mr Hughes warned: “Despite the strong recruitment of young people, the numbers starting T-levels is disappointing and falling short of your ambitions and plans.”

He called for a clearer picture of how the shortfall looks nationally and what the Government’s plans are to adjust the rollout of T-levels.

Mr Hughes added that the AoC’s “deep concern” about the defunding of existing qualifications before T-levels are established has “heightened”.

The DfE is planning to remove funding for a number of post-16 qualifications that “overlap” with T-levels in England – which are considered to be broadly equivalent to three A-levels.

A recent report by the Protect Student Choice campaign, a coalition of education and employer groups, warned that tens of thousands of sixth-form students could be left without a suitable study programme if proposals to withdraw funding for a number of BTecs go ahead.