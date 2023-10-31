Johnson thought Hancock would be ‘sacrifice for the inquiry’ – Cummings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Johnson thought Hancock would be ‘sacrifice for the inquiry’ – Cummings

By Press Association
Health Minister Matt Hancock was repeatedly criticised by Dominic Cummings (Aaron Chown/PA)
Health Minister Matt Hancock was repeatedly criticised by Dominic Cummings (Aaron Chown/PA)

Boris Johnson may have wanted to keep Matt Hancock in post as health secretary as a “sacrifice” for the Covid-19 inquiry, Dominic Cummings has claimed.

The former top Downing Street adviser describes such a suggestion as “unforgivable”, which came in his 115-page witness statement to Lady Hallett’s probe published on Tuesday.

Mr Hancock was a frequent target of criticism by Mr Cummings during the pandemic, with Mr Cummings claiming that the then-Cabinet minister “killed people” during the crisis.

In his witness statement, Mr Cummings said that Mr Johnson declined to replace Mr Hancock in the summer of 2020 despite repeated requests.

He said that Mr Johnson’s political secretary – Ben Gascoigne and now a member of the House of Lords – had told him “that the PM wanted to keep Hancock as ‘the sacrifice for the inquiry’.

“In my opinion this was one of his very worst and most unforgivable decisions. The PM knew and expressed often in the summer not just what a terrible job Hancock had done but how dishonest he was.

“If we’d replaced Hancock before August then things like rapid testing would have been smoother, planning would have been more honest and effective, and thousands would have survived.”

Mr Cummings does not say when the conversation between him and Lord Gascoigne took place.

WhatsApp messages shared with the inquiry also showed Mr Cummings’ repeated frustrations with Mr Hancock, with him ultimately pressuring the PM to sack the then-Cabinet minister.

Covid-19 pandemic inquiry
Dominic Cummings arrives to give a statement to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry (James Manning/PA)

In one message sent in May 2020, Mr Cummings wrote to the then-prime minister: “You need to think through timing of binning Hancock. There’s no way the guy can stay. He’s lied his way through this and killed people and dozens and dozens of people have seen it.

“He will have to go the question is when and who replaces.”

In another message in August 2020, he said: “I also must stress I think leaving Hancock in post is a big mistake – he is a proven liar who nobody believes or shd (sic) believe on anything, and we face going into autumn crisis with the c*** in charge of NHS still.”

Mr Cummings also told Hugo Keith KC, the lead counsel to the inquiry, that Mr Hancock had “sowed chaos” by continuing to insist in March 2020 that people without symptoms of a dry cough and a temperature were unlikely to be suffering from coronavirus.

Mr Keith asked whether it was understood at that stage that there was in fact asymptomatic transmission.

“It was and Mr Hancock had made this point in multiple ways and sowed chaos by saying this,” Mr Cummings told the hearing.

“He was repeatedly told by Patrick Vallance that what he was saying was wrong. But he kept saying it.

“So this false meme lodged itself in crucial people’s minds. I don’t understand, never understood why Hancock said this. But Patrick Vallance made extremely clear to me and to others in No 10 that what Hancock was saying was factually wrong.”

Mr Hancock – who was health secretary from July 2018 to June 2021 – played a key role in the handling of the pandemic.

But critics have questioned his record on Covid testing, nursing homes and other crucial issues from the period.

Also known for his appearance last year on TV’s I’m A Celebrity, his political career was torpedoed after footage emerged in 2021 of his embrace with aide Gina Coladangelo.

He has since lost the Tory whip after agreeing to appear on the reality TV show and will stand down at the next general election.